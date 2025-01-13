A 22-year-old postman was sentenced to a conditional fine for stealing parcels from two colleagues. (symbolic image) sda

A 22-year-old postman failed to intervene in a theft and violated postal and telecommunications secrecy. He has now been sentenced.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 22-year-old postman has been sentenced to a conditional fine for helping two underage colleagues with a parcel theft in Zurich West.

The trio stole vape smoke caps for e-cigarettes worth 131.10 francs.

The penalty order does not contain any information about the professional fate of the accused. Show more

Parcels are repeatedly stolen in the city of Zurich. Now there has been a conviction for this, as a penalty order from the Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office shows.

In February 2023, a then 21-year-old man took two colleagues on a parcel delivery tour through Zurich West. According to the penalty order, he stated in his interrogation that his colleagues - both minors - were supposed to help him deliver the parcels. However, this contradicted internal postal instructions. The accused also knew this.

The postman finally scanned a parcel at an apartment building and deposited the parcel in a milk crate as usual. At 12.51 p.m., the two colleagues then took the parcel out again. Based on the sender's address, it was clear that the parcel contained smoking goods.

Caps for e-cigarettes stolen

The three then got back into the mail delivery van. The thief opened the parcel - "in tacit agreement" with the postman, according to the summary penalty order. The contents: vape smoke caps for e-cigarettes worth 131.10 francs.

Although one of the youths hid the package under his jacket and the second youth shielded the camera installed at the entrance to the house, the crime came to light. The video was later used as evidence, according to the penalty order.

Conditional fine

The 22-year-old Swiss postman has been sentenced to a conditional fine of 60 daily rates of CHF 30 each, i.e. a total of CHF 1,800, for aiding and abetting theft and for violating postal and telecommunications secrecy, as reported by theNZZ.

The execution of the fine is deferred for a probationary period of two years, but the 22-year-old must pay a fee of CHF 1,000 for the preliminary proceedings.

The penalty order does not contain any information about the professional fate of the accused. Both colleagues were under the age of majority at the time of the offense, and separate proceedings were underway against them at the juvenile prosecutor's office. The results are not known.