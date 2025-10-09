This is what the emoji should look like. ZVG

They deliver letters, parcels - and soon perhaps an emoji too: on World Post Day, postal companies around the world are calling for a symbol for the postmen and women of the world.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On World Post Day, postal companies around the world are calling for their own emoji for postmen and women.

Austrian Post has submitted a corresponding application to the Unicode Consortium - supported by Swiss Post and Deutsche Post, among others.

If the proposal is accepted, the postman emoji could appear on all smartphones in 2026. Show more

On today's World Post Day, postal companies around the world are launching a joint initiative: they are calling for an emoji for postmen and women. Austrian Post has submitted an official application to the Unicode Consortium in California - supported by numerous national postal companies, including Swiss Post.

There is more to this campaign than just a gimmick. Emojis have long since become part of everyday language. Around 3800 of them already exist - from firefighters to astronauts. The only thing missing is a symbol for those who deliver letters and parcels every day. This is now set to change.

Swiss Post: "Profession has earned it"

"The delivery staff do a challenging job. They are the ones who deliver parcels, letters and newspapers to people and companies throughout the country every day, whatever the weather," says Stefan Dauner, media spokesperson for Swiss Post. "We believe that this profession also deserves to be represented in the digital world."

The initiative enjoys broad support. In addition to Deutsche Post, postal companies from Belgium, Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Egypt are also behind the initiative. The project is also supported by the International Post Corporation (IPC), the UNI Global Union and the Universal Postal Union. The idea was unanimously endorsed at the World Postal Congress in Dubai at the end of September.

Emojis are not determined by Apple, Google and co.

New emojis are created in a strictly regulated process at the Unicode Consortium in California. Anyone wishing to propose a symbol must submit a detailed application - including sample graphics, justification, search data on the frequency of the term and proof that no copyrights are being infringed.

Only a fraction of the proposals make it through the consortium's multi-stage review process. Criteria such as worldwide distribution, clear recognizability and gaps in the content of the existing emoji set are decisive.

If a proposal is accepted, tech companies such as Apple, Google or Microsoft develop their own versions - and the new emoji appears in the next software updates on smartphones worldwide. The introduction of a postman emoji on smartphones would therefore not be expected until 2026 at the earliest.