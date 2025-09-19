  1. Residential Customers
Emergency measure at nuclear power plant Power line failure paralyzes reactor block in Beznau 1

19.9.2025 - 08:28

Beznau 1 has been without power since Thursday: The Beznau nuclear power plant had to shut down one of its two reactor units due to a power line failure.
A defective extra-high voltage line led to an unplanned emergency shutdown of unit 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant on Thursday. According to operator Axpo, there was no safety risk at any time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant was automatically shut down on Thursday following the failure of an extra-high voltage line.
  • According to the operator Axpo and the Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, the plant was in a safe condition at all times during the emergency shutdown.
  • Technical clarifications are underway and the plant will be restarted in consultation with the supervisory authority Ensi.
Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant has been off the grid since Thursday: An unplanned rapid shutdown occurred due to a failure of an extra-high voltage line.

The plant was in a safe condition at all times, the nuclear power plant operator Axpo announced on Friday. According to the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi), the shutdown occurred automatically later on Thursday afternoon after the power line to which the nuclear power plant is connected failed.

According to Axpo, technical clarifications are currently underway. The time for the start-up of Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant will be determined in consultation with Ensi.

