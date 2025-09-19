Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant has been off the grid since Thursday: An unplanned rapid shutdown occurred due to a failure of an extra-high voltage line.
The plant was in a safe condition at all times, the nuclear power plant operator Axpo announced on Friday. According to the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (Ensi), the shutdown occurred automatically later on Thursday afternoon after the power line to which the nuclear power plant is connected failed.
According to Axpo, technical clarifications are currently underway. The time for the start-up of Block 1 of the Beznau nuclear power plant will be determined in consultation with Ensi.