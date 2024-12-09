The area marked in orange shows the area affected by the power outage. Alertswiss

On Monday morning, residents in several municipalities in the canton of Schaffhausen had no electricity. The problem has been solved.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a power outage in the canton of Schaffhausen on Monday morning.

The municipalities of Neuhausen, Beringen and Guntmadingen were affected. Show more

The week got off to a dark start in the Schaffhausen municipalities of Neuhausen, Beringen and Guntmadingen. On Monday morning, there was a widespread power outage, the canton announced via the Alertswiss warning app.

There could be disruptions to telephony and data services. "Do not use lifts", the authorities recommend. People should also enquire about the location of the emergency meeting points set up by the authorities.

The problem has now been resolved. The affected communities have power again.