The week got off to a dark start in the Schaffhausen municipalities of Neuhausen, Beringen and Guntmadingen. On Monday morning, there was a widespread power outage, the canton announced via the Alertswiss warning app.
There could be disruptions to telephony and data services. "Do not use lifts", the authorities recommend. People should also enquire about the location of the emergency meeting points set up by the authorities.
The problem has now been resolved. The affected communities have power again.