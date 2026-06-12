Power went out across the entire city of Biel on Friday morning; the cause and duration are still unclear. sda

A widespread power outage occurred in Biel/Bienne on Friday morning. The cause has since been identified, and power is being restored gradually.

Lea Oetiker

A widespread power outage occurred in the city of Biel on Friday morning. At times, the mobile network in the area was also severely limited.

According to the energy provider Energie Service Biel/Bienne (ESB), a malfunction at the Matt substation caused heavy smoke. The incident affected the city’s entire power supply.

According to ESB, technicians are working around the clock to restore power. A large portion of households were back online shortly after 9 a.m. However, power restoration in the Bözingenfeld area is expected to take longer.