A widespread power outage occurred in Biel/Bienne on Friday morning. The cause has since been determined.

The entire city of Biel experienced a power outage on Friday morning; the cause and duration are still unclear.

Mobile network service limited Power Outage in the City of Biel – Cause Known

A widespread power outage occurred in the city of Biel on Friday morning. At times, the cell phone network in the area was also severely limited.

According to the energy provider Energie Service Biel/Bienne (ESB), a malfunction at the Matt substation caused heavy smoke. The incident affected the city’s entire power supply.

Power was fully restored on Friday afternoon.