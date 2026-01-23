According to police reports, thousands of fish died in the Albula and Hinterrhein rivers on Sunday. This was the result of a sudden drop in water levels downstream from the Sils power plant in Domleschg, Graubünden. It is the second major incident in Graubünden in just a few weeks.

Although a complete loss of fish in the Albula and the Hinterrhein is not expected, the extreme disruption could jeopardize the self-regeneration of some species. (Illustrative image)

Here's what it's all about A technical malfunction at a power plant caused the Albula River to nearly run dry within a short period of time.

This is believed to have caused the deaths of several thousand fish in the Albula and the Hinterrhein.

This is already the second major fish die-off in Graubünden in just a few weeks. Summary created with

Early Sunday evening, fishermen noticed that the Albula River near Sils in Domleschg, Graubünden, was practically dry. They immediately contacted the Graubünden cantonal police.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the Graubünden Cantonal Police, initial investigations conducted in collaboration with the responsible fisheries inspector revealed that a technical malfunction at the Sils Albula substation caused the water flow in the Albula River to decrease very rapidly and significantly. This power plant is operated by the City of Zurich’s public utility company.

According to the statement, the technical malfunction caused large sections of the Albula River—and consequently also the Hinterrhein downstream of the confluence—to run dry for about an hour.

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Despite the efforts of fishermen, who were able to release more than 100 fish back into the river over a stretch of several dozen running meters, several thousand fish are believed to have died along the affected section of the river, which spans several kilometers, according to the cantonal police.

Here's what the cantonal office says

Marcel Michel, co-director of the cantonal Office of Hunting and Fishing, said of the incident: “This is an event that represents a great loss for this body of water.” The most severely affected are the groppen, a protected species of small fish in Graubünden that is not raised in fish farms and must therefore recover on its own.

Each year, the cantonal Office of Hunting and Fisheries also stocks the affected section with 20,000 small brook trout. “It is likely that a large portion of this year’s stocked fish have been harmed,” Michel said.

Although Michel does not expect a complete loss of fish in the Albula and the Hinterrhein, “such an extreme disruption could jeopardize the resilience—that is, the ability of some species to regenerate on their own.” The fish in this region are already facing other stressors such as climate change, a lack of habitat structure, and fluctuations in water levels caused by hydropower generation.

The agency will now attempt to quantify the damage more precisely. According to Michel, there are currently no plans for an extraordinary fish stocking in the river.

Second report in just a few weeks

This is already the second incident in Graubünden within a few weeks. On June 25, according to a police statement at the time, several thousand fish also died in Lake Sufner. They were scattered along the shore of the reservoir over a distance of about 800 meters.

It is now clear that this fish die-off is not related to electricity production, as was the case in the most recent incident. The Graubünden Cantonal Police also announced this on Tuesday. “The changes in the lake level occurred within the scope of normal operations and thus in accordance with applicable concession regulations,” the police wrote.

The investigation would now focus on the massive algal growth along the shoreline and the resulting changes in environmental conditions, which may have been exacerbated by normal fluctuations in the lake level.