There has been a scandal at the Dampfzentrale in Bern: The entire board of the association has resigned - a new strategic management with prominent names is taking over. It remains to be seen whether the city of Bern will continue to grant millions in subsidies to the old crew.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The board of the Dampfzentrale association in Bern has resigned.

Supporters of the current management team prevailed at the general meeting.

The city of Bern is putting the CHF 2.4 million performance contract out to tender again from 2028. Show more

The tensions surrounding the Dampfzentrale Bern have reached a new high. As reported by the "Berner Zeitung", the entire board of the association around President Brigitte Hilty Haller resigned at the general meeting on Monday evening. They were replaced by a new strategic management team, which is clearly behind the previous management.

Around 100 people attended the meeting - including many new members. They backed the management team led by Anneli Binder, Roger Ziegler and Karin Bitterli. "There was one adulation of the current Dampfzentrale crew after another", said a long-standing member of the association to the "BZ". "The club was hijacked, it was like a bad pirate movie."

The newly elected members include rapper Grégoire Vuilleumier, alias Greis. Theater maker Martin Schick, city councillor Franziska Geiser (GB) and AL politician Tabea Rai are also joining the strategic management team. SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello also played a role in the campaign, writes the "Berner Zeitung".

Criticism from the local dance scene

The power struggle between the management and the association's leadership was sparked after the city of Bern announced in June that it was putting the performance contract with Dampfzentrale out to tender again. An annual subsidy of 2.4 million francs is at stake.

Culture commissioner Franziska Burkhardt explained at the time in an interview with Plattform J: "The potential has not yet been exhausted."

Criticism came in particular from the local dance scene, which complained that there was not enough space in the multi-genre venue.

Originally, the old association board wanted to reapply for subsidies with a new management team. Now, however, the current management has gained the upper hand - with the support of prominent supporters.

However, it is unclear whether the city of Bern will award the existing team the contract again despite criticism.