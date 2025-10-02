Deloitte estimates that around 10 percent of all insured persons are likely to change their insurer. KEYSTONE

Health insurance premiums are likely to rise more sharply in 2026 than calculated by the federal government. According to an analysis by Deloitte, the effective inflation rate for low-cost premiums is over seven percent - with large regional differences.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Deloitte assumes an average increase of 7.1 percent for the cheapest premiums.

Premiums are rising particularly sharply in Ticino and Valais, with only Zug benefiting from a reduction.

Between 7 and 10 percent of insured persons are therefore likely to change their health insurance provider. Show more

Health insurance premiums are likely to rise significantly more than officially announced in the coming year. This is the conclusion reached by the consulting firm Deloitte, which has examined the development by premium level and region in detail.

"The officially communicated figure of 4.4 percent is below reality," says the study, which was published on Thursday. For the cheapest adult premiums per region, there was an average increase of 7.1 percent. This corresponds to a monthly increase of 23 francs.

According to Deloitte, health insurance premiums have risen by an average of 3.2 percent per year since 2017. The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced in mid-September that the Swiss will have to prepare for an average increase of 4.4% in 2026. This would bring the average monthly premium to CHF 393.30.

Gap between most expensive and lowest premium is narrowing

A look at the regional differences shows significant variations: In Ticino, insured persons have to pay up to 52 francs more per month, in Valais 35 francs. In western Switzerland, the range extends from plus 10 francs in Neuchâtel to 19 francs in Geneva and 33 francs in the canton of Vaud. The only exception is Zug, where the cheapest premium has fallen by CHF 46 - because the canton covers 99% of hospital costs.

"This clearly shows that the burden of health insurance premiums is not only related to healthcare costs, but also to a large extent to regional and political conditions," says Marcel Thom, Head of Insurance at Deloitte Switzerland.

The experts also found that the gap between the most expensive and the cheapest premium on the market has narrowed over the past nine years.

The significant increases are once again likely to encourage many policyholders to switch. Deloitte assumes that 7 to 10 percent of insured persons will switch health insurers in 2026.