Swiss President Guy Parmelin is "surprised" that the EU is bringing two "sensitive issues" to the table within a short space of time while the treaty package is being negotiated in Parliament. KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

President Guy Parmelin is unhappy with the EU's decision to impose steel tariffs. Speaking on SRF Radio's "Samstagsrundschau" program, the SVP Federal Councillor described the stricter import rules as "unacceptable".

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No time? blue News summarizes for you President Guy Parmelin criticizes the EU's new steel tariffs and calls the stricter import rules "unacceptable".

He warns EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the measures could have a counterproductive effect due to Switzerland's close involvement in the steel supply chains.

Parmelin also expressed his surprise at new EU rules on unemployment benefits for cross-border workers, which could cost Switzerland up to 900 million francs a year according to Seco. Show more

President Guy Parmelin clearly criticizes the steel tariffs recently adopted by the European Union. Speaking on SRF Radio's "Samstagsrundschau" program, the SVP Federal Councillor declared that the tightened import regulations were "unacceptable".

He warned EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of a possible "own goal". According to Parmelin, the steel tariffs could be counterproductive because Switzerland is heavily involved in the steel supply chains - for example in the aerospace industry.

The EU is planning to introduce new steel protection measures from July 1. Among other things, these provide for around half as many duty-free import quantities as before - including for Swiss producers. The Federal Council and the EU Commission would have to negotiate new quotas within the framework of the World Trade Organization.

Parmelin "surprised" by the EU's approach

Parmelin also commented on the new EU regulation regarding unemployment benefits for cross-border commuters. The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) estimates that this will cost Switzerland up to CHF 900 million a year.

"I can only say that this does not help," said the President of the Swiss Confederation. He was "surprised" that the EU was bringing two "sensitive issues" to the table within a short space of time while the treaty package was being negotiated in Parliament. He referred to the so-called modus vivendi that Switzerland and the EU negotiated in connection with the treaty package. It was agreed that potential problems during the negotiations in the Swiss parliament should be avoided so as not to disrupt the ratification process.