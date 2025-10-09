Cuddling with piglet Paola: Karin Keller-Sutter showed no fear of contact at her traditional piglet appearance at the Olma. sda

Piglet Paola, a purple apron and lots of charm: President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter opened Olma 2025 - and made it clear that tradition and modernity do not have to be mutually exclusive.

She received the "Just a Girl who loves Pigs" apron from former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd; the piglet bears the name of singer Paola Felix.

In her speech, Keller-Sutter praised the Olma as a symbol of resilience and tradition - and, with a wink, acknowledged the "Chäs-Stobe" rather than the modern "Game Zone". Show more

With piglet Paola in her arms, President Karin Keller-Sutter (FDP) opened the 82nd Olma in St. Gallen on Thursday. Keller-Sutter showed no fear of contact, on the contrary. She gave Paola a big hug.

The purple apron worn by the FDP Federal Councillor for the traditional piglet appearance was a gift from former Federal Councillor Viola Amherd (center). She had worn the "Just a Girl who loves Pigs" apron at the opening of the Olma last year.

Federal President Viola Amherd, left, poses with the new Federal President Karin Keller-Sutter, right, The apron was a gift from Viola Amherd. She wore it at the opening of the Olma and presented it to her. KEYSTONE

This year's Federal Council piglet is named after the St. Gallen singer and presenter Paola Felix, who turned 75 on October 5. Piglet Paola was born on the same day. "Coincidentally, it's also my husband's birthday on that day," said Keller-Sutter.

Better "Chäs-Stobe" than "Game Zone"

For Keller-Sutter, Olma stands for resilience. "It has weathered many a storm. It lives tradition and yet never stands still," she said in her opening speech. She cited the "Game Zone with Farming Simulator" in Hall 9 as an example of this.

"You'd like to see the eyes of the Olma founders when they hear that." However, Keller-Sutter is unlikely to be found in the "Game Zone". "I'll stick to the Chäs-Stobe."

Many items on the Olma program are traditional and are never changed. This includes the parade of the host canton - this time it's Valais - on the first Saturday of the eleven-day event. Under the title "Wow Wow Valais", the canton presents itself in one of the exhibition halls on an area of 1000 square meters.