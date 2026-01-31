The diplomatic tone between Rome and Bern is getting rougher: following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, Italy is withdrawing its ambassador and increasing the pressure on the Swiss investigators. The Federal Council refers to the rule of law and federalism.

Petar Marjanović

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the Italian government has repeatedly criticized the investigations of the Valais judiciary. Rome's reaction recently intensified with the decision to recall the Italian ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado.

Italy attached a condition to his return to Bern: A joint investigation team had to be set up first.

How does the Federal Council view this procedure? This year's President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin (SVP) commented on this in the SRF program "Arena". He showed understanding for the tense situation. All those involved demanded clarity and transparency. If mistakes had been made, responsibility had to be named and, if necessary, sanctions imposed.

Parmelin: No criticism of Italian separation of powers

In response to the Italian criticism, Parmelin said that Rome was judging the fire disaster from the perspective of its own legal system. This differs from the Swiss system. In Switzerland, federalism applies, which also shapes the responsibilities of criminal prosecution. However, this does not absolve the authorities from taking swift and targeted action.

When asked by "Arena" presenter Sandro Brotz, Parmelin avoided direct criticism of the Italian interpretation of the separation of powers: different legal bases could lead to differing expectations. It is crucial that the work progresses quickly, that there is transparency and that responsibilities are clarified.

Valais judiciary meets with Italian public prosecutor's office

In the meantime, it is becoming apparent that the Valais public prosecutor's office is not fundamentally opposed to Italian concerns. A few days ago, a request for legal assistance was received from the public prosecutor's office in Rome. The Federal Office of Justice confirmed that it had been granted.

According to a spokeswoman speaking to Radio SRF, the issue is not a lack of support from the Valais authorities. Rather, the decisive factor was that the victims included Italian nationals. The Italian judiciary is therefore obliged to open its own criminal proceedings. Specifically, the public prosecutor's office in Rome will be given access to the evidence that has already been collected. A first technical meeting between the prosecution authorities of both countries is planned for mid-February.