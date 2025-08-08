The 39 percent US punitive tariffs on Swiss products are causing widespread criticism in the Swiss media. Commentators speak of a shock, some question the Federal Council's strategy. But hope is also flickering: The crisis can be overcome.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump surprisingly announced a 39% tariff on Swiss goods on August 1.

This is even higher than the 31 percent initially announced in April.

A Swiss delegation tried to negotiate a new deal at the last minute in Washington on Wednesday - but a breakthrough failed to materialize.

The new penalties came into force on Thursday (7.8.).

Below you will find some Swiss press comments on the latest developments. Show more

"Neue Zürcher Zeitung"

Trump's blows are outrageous, but not catastrophic, headlines the "NZZ " in its commentary. The Swiss economy will be able to cope with the tariffs if politicians react correctly. The punitive tariff lacks any economic rationality. Trump wants to make an example of little Switzerland. It is therefore all the more important that Switzerland remains attractive as a business location. It has neglected this in recent years. Some circles have called for Switzerland to be made less attractive for corporations.

Tamedia

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter, has been "presented by the US potentate" and is relying on appeasement, comment the Tamedia Group's newspapers. Switzerland has flattered the "all-powerful head honcho" in the USA enough. It would now be fatal if it were to go back on its decision to buy only ten percent of the weapons in the USA. The last few days have shown that daring to confront Trump is dangerous, but relying on him is even more dangerous.

Federal Council President Karin Keller-Sutter (l.) made representations to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday with the aim of negotiating a lower tariff. Picture: Keystone/Official State Department photo by Freddie Everett

SRF

Switzerland must strive to preserve its trump cards, analyzes SRF. However, it is questionable whether these will be effective in dealing with Donald Trump. "So far, the Federal Council has clearly not had a good enough hand," writes SRF. The focus should therefore be more on domestic policy. The Federal Council could use more leeway there - for example with further measures beyond short-time work, such as adjustments to the OECD minimum tax. In terms of foreign policy, on the other hand, Switzerland clearly does not want to bluff and is relying on reliability. "Whether this is the right strategy when dealing with an unpredictable president is questionable," says SRF.

CH Media

"The Federal Council has not found a recipe against Donald Trump's power politics," says a commentary in the CH Media newspapers. Switzerland has relied on its tried-and-tested strategy. The "model pupil" presented a serious proposal that took into account the interests of both sides - but it did not work out. Perhaps the bluff should have been called, according to the commentary. What the Federal Council has hopefully now learned is not to naively trust that the strategy of the reliable model student will work - and to come up with a plan B.

Nau.ch

The online news portal Nau.ch comments that the US tariffs at least unite Switzerland in one respect: they are incomprehensible. It was difficult for the Federal Council to counter arbitrary figures with new offers. At best, it could be accused of having acted according to tried and tested patterns. Others would have recognized better how Trump works and "flattened" him to the point of embarrassment. After all, the crisis can be overcome.

"Le Temps"

"Switzerland has been hit with a 39% punitive tariff by the US and has seen its economy tremble," writes Le Temps. The country recognizes its weakness and isolation on a global level - especially in relation to the United States, which was once considered a "sister republic", but whose current "Uncle Sam" is hardly interested in the rich European island kingdom. Buoyed by its own sense of superiority and comfortable way of life, Switzerland has refused to accept that in today's global jungle world, only the law of the jungle counts.

"24 Heures" / "Tribune de Genève"

"On Thursday, when the Federal Council commented on the fiasco of the negotiations with the USA, the Swiss government was still visibly dazed by the bad news," reads a commentary in "24 Heures" and the "Tribune de Genève" (Tamedia). The powerlessness of a small country in the face of the arbitrary act and demonstration of power by a major power was palpable.

Watson

You don't need to be a genius to recognize how Switzerland should react to Trump's tariffs, writes the online news portal Watson. Look for new trading partners, reach an agreement with the EU and do not enter into a "hurray war" against the USA. Other issues would have to be clarified in a civilized manner. But it doesn't look like that will happen. SVP banker and National Councillor Thomas Matter (ZH) came to the conclusion that it was not Trump but the EU that was to blame for the tariff hammer. Journalist Markus Somm is spreading the story that Federal Councillors Beat Jans and Ignazio Cassis have undermined the declaration of intent that has already been reached. This raises fears that MAGA conditions are taking hold, and that should be more frightening than the US customs hammer.

"Le Courier"

"A Switzerland in shock", headlined " Le Courrier". With the imposition of the 39% US punitive tariffs, an ideological and historical closeness was thrown overboard. Switzerland has always seen itself as a brother country to the United States - due to shared values and institutional affinity.