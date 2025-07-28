A fire boat collects part of the crashed plane on Lake Lucerne. sda

A tragic plane crash occurred in the canton of Nidwalden on Monday morning. A few minutes after take-off, the plane crashed into the water. Hansjörg Egger, aviation expert, assesses the situation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A business jet crashed into Lake Lucerne shortly after take-off in Buochs NW; it had previously completed a transatlantic route.

Aviation expert Hansjörg Egger considers a major technical failure or a stall to be likely, but not bad weather. Show more

On Monday morning, an aircraft accident occurred over Lake Lucerne. A small business jet crashed into the water after climbing just 300 meters from Buochs Airport.

Aviation expert Hansjörg Egger assesses the accident for blue News. At this stage, he can only speculate, he says. "This aircraft is relatively heavy," he says. It is also quite modern and not easy to fly. Especially when you look at the flight route.

"It must be an experienced pilot"

The flight data via flight radar shows that the plane flew from Canada to the USA, Iceland and Switzerland between July 21 and 28. "Anyone who crosses the Atlantic is an experienced pilot and knows all the tricks of the trade," says Egger. He cannot imagine that the weather could be responsible for the accident in Buochs.

Hansjörg Egger is an aviation expert and photographer. SAJ

Egger believes more in a technical failure or a stall. "That's what happened when the Ju-52 crashed, for example, when an airplane drops out of the sky like a stone," explains Egger. Buochs is a large airport. "The runway is long and wide. You actually have enough time to pick up speed." A stall can also occur if you fly too slowly.

Major technical breakdown

For Egger, one thing is clear: "If it wasn't a water landing, the crash indicates a major technical fault. If it had just been an engine failure, you could glide in the air." This was probably not possible in this case.

The Daher TBM 940 aircraft offers space for 4 to 5 people. AOPA

Depending on the configuration, the aircraft has four to five seats. On Wednesday afternoon, the police announced that two people had been rescued alive.

At this stage, the investigators have not yet provided the media with any precise details about the circumstances of the crash.