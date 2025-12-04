Solothurn cantonal councillor Sandra Kolly holds the legendary license plate. Motorfahrzeugkontrolle Solothurn

The canton of Solothurn is auctioning off the license plate SO 1. After just a few hours, more than 40 bids have been received - and the price has already climbed to over 300,000 francs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The license plate SO 1 is currently being auctioned online.

The auction price has already reached over 300,000 francs - a record for the canton of Solothurn.

The number was last auctioned in 1994 and is now being offered again at the request of the public. Show more

The online auction of the license plate SO 1 began on Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. and will continue until December 17. The canton of Solothurn had set the starting price at 10,000 francs. And the start was furious with over 40 bids already received. The current price has already cracked the 300,000 franc mark. A few hours earlier, the price was still at 200,000 francs.

It is therefore clear that, as expected, SO 1 will be by far the most expensive Solothurn license plate. The previous record was 35,000 francs for a two-digit number.

In addition, "SO 1" is also likely to become the most expensive Swiss license plate, provided it is purchased for this price. The current Swiss record for a license plate belongs to "ZH 24", which was auctioned for CHF 299,000 in July 2024. The previous record holder was the plate "ZG 10", which was sold for 233,000 francs in 2018.

This is not the first time that the special license plate SO 1 has gone under the hammer. It was offered back in 1994, when Solothurn was the first canton to auction off number plates. Back then, it was even cheaper - a motorist won the bid for the exclusive number for a negligible 20,000 francs compared to today.

Buyer must pay immediately

Since 2008, this plate has been back in the motor vehicle inspection depot. The government council has now decided to auction off SO 1 again. The government council stated that the public had repeatedly expressed a desire for this.

The auction will take place exclusively online, the cantonal council added. As with the other auctions of number plates - currently, for example, SO 16,300 would also be up for grabs, starting at just CHF 200 - the winning bid is final.

However, the license plate will only be handed over against immediate payment. "If you want to secure SO 1 as an exclusive Christmas present, you should have the necessary capital ready," the cantonal government made clear.