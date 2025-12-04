The online auction of the license plate SO 1 began on Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. and will continue until December 17. The canton of Solothurn had set the starting price at 10,000 francs. And the start was furious with over 40 bids already received. The current price has already cracked the 300,000 franc mark. A few hours earlier, the price was still at 200,000 francs.
It is therefore clear that, as expected, SO 1 will be by far the most expensive Solothurn license plate. The previous record was 35,000 francs for a two-digit number.
This is not the first time that the special license plate SO 1 has gone under the hammer. It was offered back in 1994, when Solothurn was the first canton to auction off number plates. Back then, it was even cheaper - a motorist won the bid for the exclusive number for a negligible 20,000 francs compared to today.
Buyer must pay immediately
Since 2008, this plate has been back in the motor vehicle inspection depot. The government council has now decided to auction off SO 1 again. The government council stated that the public had repeatedly expressed a desire for this.
The auction will take place exclusively online, the cantonal council added. As with the other auctions of number plates - currently, for example, SO 16,300 would also be up for grabs, starting at just CHF 200 - the winning bid is final.
However, the license plate will only be handed over against immediate payment. "If you want to secure SO 1 as an exclusive Christmas present, you should have the necessary capital ready," the cantonal government made clear.