The Swiss Holiday Park in the village of Morschach above Lake Uri in the canton of Schwyz. KEYSTONE

The Swiss Holiday Park in Morschach SZ is increasing the price of its annual pass for the water park by around 30 percent. One of the reasons for this is the general rise in prices.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Holiday Park is increasing the price of its annual pass by 30 percent to CHF 1,280.

The operator cites higher costs and new services as reasons, while many guests criticize the increase.

Other theme parks have also recently increased their prices. Show more

As temperatures rise, the high season for amusement and water parks begins again in Switzerland - but for regular guests, visits to some facilities are becoming significantly more expensive. The Swiss Holiday Park in Morschach SZ, for example, is increasing the price of its annual subscription to the water park by around 30 percent, as reported by the "Bote der Urschweiz".

The subscription now costs CHF 1280 instead of the previous CHF 990. Regular visitors to the baths, sauna and thermal baths will be particularly affected. The operator, a subsidiary of Reka, cites general inflation, increased energy costs and additional services as the reasons. These include a compulsory towel, additional tea stations and a fruit buffet.

However, long-standing guests are critical of these changes. According to a report in the "Boten der Urschweiz" newspaper, many see the additional services as a hidden price increase rather than genuine added value. At the same time, there is criticism that services such as sauna infusions have been reduced and that fewer staff are on duty.

"Moderate and customer-friendly approach"

Swiss Holiday Park rejects some of the criticism. A spokesperson toldBlickthat prices have remained unchanged since 2018 and that the park remains "moderate and customer-friendly". Other comparable companies had already raised their prices earlier.

Price pressure is noticeable in the industry as a whole. Alpamare in Pfäffikon SZ, for example, abolished its cheaper weekday subscription a few years ago. And admission prices have also continued to rise at Europa-Park in Rust. A day ticket for adults currently costs 76 euros.