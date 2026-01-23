The public transportation industry will raise fares starting in December 2026. For the GA pass, however, the price increase will be significantly lower than planned.

Transportation and fare-setting companies are once again raising the prices of public transit passes and tickets.

Here's what it's all about Starting in December 2026, the public transportation sector will raise fares by an average of 3.6 percent instead of 3.9 percent, after the Price Commissioner reached an agreement with Alliance Swisspass.

The industry is raising the price of the 2nd-class Generalabonnement by only 100 francs instead of 200 francs; it now costs 4,095 francs. The price increase for the 1st-class Generalabonnement is also lower, at 250 francs instead of 330 francs.

In 2027, SBB will sell more discount tickets worth at least 90 million Swiss francs as a compensatory measure, because its long-distance service benefits from the general fare increases without being affected by the elimination of the fuel duty refund. Summary created with

Starting in December 2026, people traveling by train, bus, or tram will have to pay more—but less than the transportation industry had originally planned. This was announced by Price Commissioner Stefan Meierhans.

His agency has reached a mutually agreeable settlement with the Alliance Swisspass Strategic Committee. The average fare increase for National Direct Service will drop from 3.9 to 3.6 percent.

According to the Price Ombudsman, the reduction will particularly benefit those customers who have few alternatives and rely heavily on public transportation. This applies above all to GA commuters.

Industry Raises General Subscription Fee by 100 Francs

Specifically, the industry is halving or reducing the planned price increase for the adult Generalabonnement. It is now raising the price of the 2nd-class GA by 100 francs instead of 200 francs, bringing the cost to 4,095 francs. For the first-class GA, the price increase is also lower—250 francs instead of 330 francs—bringing the new price to 6,770 francs.

Programs for families, children, and youth are barely affected, if at all—the exact extent of the impact remains to be seen. All that is known so far is that the Halbtax pass for adults will cost five francs more, or, as the Alliance Swisspass announcement puts it, “be adjusted by five francs.”

Alliance Swisspass had originally announced an average price increase of 3.9 percent effective at the end of March 2026. GA prices were expected to rise more sharply than the other fare categories.

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At the time, the industry cited rising costs, the elimination of the fuel tax refund starting in 2027, and reduced federal subsidies for regional passenger transport as the reasons. Marco Lüthi, chairman of the Swisspass Strategy Council, said at the time: “Price increases are a sensitive issue for customers.”

More discount tickets next year

In addition to the reduced GA fare increase, the Price Supervisor has negotiated a separate agreement with SBB. SBB long-distance service is not affected by the elimination of the fuel tax refund but will still benefit from the general fare increases. To compensate, SBB will sell more discount tickets in 2027—with a total value of at least 90 million Swiss francs.

Despite the adjustment made by the Price Supervisor, opposition to rising public transportation fares persists. The Consumer Protection Agency, together with the Public Transportation Interest Group, has launched a petition that presents specific demands to the responsible Federal Councilor, Albert Rösti.

Among other things, the organizations are calling for modern, more flexible pricing models for part-time and work-from-home commuters, a long-term financing strategy for the expansion and maintenance of the public transit network, an end to further political cost-cutting measures in regional passenger transport, and a balanced distribution of future fare adjustments.

Five months of negotiations took place between the announcement in March and the agreement reached in August. The new regulation is valid through December 12, 2027, and will be adjusted only in the event of significant changes in circumstances. The new fares will take effect with the schedule change in December 2026. Regional transit authorities will continue to set their own fares.

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