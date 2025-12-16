Engelberg is among the cheapest. (archive picture). sda

According to a study, prices will rise by an average of six percent in the coming winter season - although this varies significantly depending on the region.

Ski vacations in 2026 will cost an average of 6 percent more than last year.

Airolo, Andermatt-Sedrun and Engelberg-Titlis are the cheapest, while Zermatt, St. Moritz and Flims-Laax-Falera are the most expensive.

Hotel prices have fallen slightly, which is considered a normalization. Show more

A week's skiing in the coming winter sports vacations will cost more than in the previous year. According to a study, the average prices for fun on the slopes in the third week of February 2026 have risen by an average of 6 percent. However, there are big differences between the ski regions.

For families, couples and students, it is cheapest in Airolo, Andermatt-Sedrun and Engelberg-Titlis, according to a study published on Tuesday by Bank Cler and the economic research institute BAK Economics. In Zermatt, St. Moritz and Flims-Laax-Falera, on the other hand, they have to spend the most money on ski passes, ski school and ski rental.

1200 francs for 8 days

For a couple, an eight-day ski pass in Zermatt, for example, costs around 1200 francs. Families pay 1500 francs for ski passes in Zermatt and up to 1524 francs in Flims-Laax-Falera. Prices below 1000 francs are available in Airolo.

"As a rule, early bookings lead to lower prices," say the authors of the study. This also applies to accommodation. In addition, network ski passes that are valid for an entire season in several ski resorts are increasingly being offered. "These pay off for anyone who spends more days on the slopes in addition to their week's vacation."

Hotel prices have fallen slightly

Couples who want to stay in a four-star hotel can benefit from lower prices this winter than last year. On average, they will pay 7 percent less for a week's ski vacation. However, prices rose sharply last winter, which is why the current price development represents "a normalization rather than a change in trend", according to the report.

The lowest accommodation prices can be found in Airolo, Adelboden-Lenk and Engelberg-Titlis. The most expensive hotels are in Verbier, Gstaad and Zermatt.

The Bank Cler study is based on surveys by BAK Economics. It calculates the annual cost of a week's ski vacation during the sports vacations in 14 different Swiss ski resorts.

