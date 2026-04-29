Primary school pupils in Beringen have to clean their own toilets. Photo: Keystone/Peter Schneider (Symbolbild)

Children at an elementary school in Beringen SH have been ordered to clean the toilets themselves. The teachers' association has criticized this measure.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Beringen SH, primary school pupils have to clean the toilets themselves following "vandalism and deliberate soiling".

The school management justifies the idea by saying that previous measures have been ineffective and sees the regulation as an "educational approach".

However, the Swiss Teachers' Association takes a different view and is critical. Collective punishments are "pedagogically counterproductive". Show more

Primary school pupils who have to clean the toilets themselves? This measure recently became a reality in Beringen. As reported by "20 Minuten", the principal sees "the new rule as an educational approach", not as a punishment. "They should take responsibility for the shared rooms," he explains.

Previously, there had been "vandalism and deliberate soiling" in the toilets. After various measures, such as raising the issue in the pupil and class councils, remained ineffective, the school management has now taken action.

"This contradicts the goal of promoting a real sense of responsibility"

However, the Swiss Teachers' Association (LCH) does not think much of this idea. "The attempt to enforce a sense of responsibility by cleaning toilets could be pedagogically counterproductive, as this could be perceived as collective punishment," says Beat A. Schwendimann, Head of the Pedagogical Office at the LCH.

He fears that cleaning the toilet as a punishment and especially as a collective punishment could be perceived as degrading. "This contradicts the goal of promoting a real sense of responsibility."

Instead, the LCH focuses on participation and an inclusive school culture, as Schwendimann says. If, for example, the school climate is promoted and students perceive their school as a shared living space, the tendency towards vandalism is demonstrably reduced. "Jointly developed rules promote social control more sustainably than prescribed punishments."

Schwendimann continues: "In the event of damage to property, targeted restorative measures should be considered within the framework of the cantonal primary school laws, but not collective punishment."