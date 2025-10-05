The use of social media by children and young people is an issue in Switzerland and internationally. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Switzerland's top principal sees the use of social media as a major danger for minors. In an interview, he therefore calls for the protection of minors when dealing with social media.

He sees a great danger in social media and is therefore calling for a ban on minors.

The association president, on the other hand, considers a ban on cell phones to be "political marketing by education directors". Show more

In an interview with Tamedia, Switzerland's top principal called for the protection of minors when dealing with social media. "In my view, social media should be banned for minors," Thomas Minder told the media company.

It is hardly possible for adults to use the programs sensibly, said Minder, President of the Swiss Association of School Principals (VSLCH), in the interview published on Monday. "Do we really want algorithms to be developed to captivate the immature brains of our children?" he asked.

The question of a social media ban for minors often goes hand in hand with a ban on cell phones in schools. The association president considers a ban on cell phones to be "political marketing by education directors". Instead, the question of protecting minors when using smartphones arises. He compared their addictive potential to that of alcohol and tobacco. "Especially in relation to social media," said Minder.

Population in favor of an age limit

His stance is likely to meet with approval. A study published in May showed that the majority of the Swiss population is in favor of a ban on social media for under 16-year-olds: 80% of respondents supported the much-discussed idea in a survey conducted by the Sotomo research institute. Approval for a ban on cell phones in schools was almost as high.

The issue is also present in national and international politics. The Council of States is investigating whether a ban on access to platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram for under-16s could have any effect on the protection of minors. In March, it approved two corresponding postulates without opposition, with which the Federal Council agreed. Among other things, the national government is to investigate what a ban on smartphones in schools could do to protect minors.

Australia is considered a pioneer when it comes to restricting social media for minors. In future, young people there will only be allowed to use platforms such as X, Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram from the age of 16. Similar efforts are being made in the European Union (EU). EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently spoke out in favor of an age limit - she also compared social media to tobacco and alcohol.