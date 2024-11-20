Visitors to the Biel regional prison have to be patient. The waiting times for a visit are long. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer) KEYSTONE

Visitors to the Biel/Bienne regional prison often stand in the cold for hours to see their loved ones. The pandemic has exacerbated the situation and further restricted visiting opportunities.

The Biel regional prison looks like a medieval fortress: bright yellow walls, gray trim, a massive gate and surveillance cameras. But behind this façade, the prison is struggling with a problem - visiting management is a constant source of frustration for relatives, as the "Bieler Tagblatt " newspaper writes.

Tuesday afternoon, outside the entrance to Biel regional prison: three women are waiting. One is eating standing up, another is typing on her cell phone. They wait patiently until they are finally let in, as the "Bieler Tagblatt" newspaper observed. This is routine for prison visitors - patience and weatherproof clothing are a must, as the waiting times are often long and only a small steel bench with a canopy offers protection from the wind and rain.

Elisabeth Lehmann*, as one person is called by the "Bieler Tagblatt", has been visiting her son in prison every week for nine months. Often she doesn't come in at all. "Sometimes I just dropped off the food and left. At least that way my son knew I was there," she says. Peter Häfliger* drives three hours from the Bernese Oberland to Biel every week, waits two more hours outside the gate - and is then let in for just 30 minutes. "A one-hour visit is almost never possible here," he complains.

Corona measures make access more difficult

The Biel regional prison has fixed visiting times: Visits are possible on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2 and 4 pm. Inmates are allowed one hour or two 30-minute visits per week. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of visiting places has been reduced from four to two in order to ensure sufficient social distancing. However, as there are around 40 people in prison, it is mathematically impossible to implement visiting rights for everyone: A maximum of eight people can be received per visiting day, i.e. 16 per week.

Director Beatrice Büchner confirms: "The demand depends heavily on the inmates. Some never get visitors, others have regular guests."

One-hour visits are rarely granted; the prison officers often send you out again after 30 minutes. Compared to the prison in Bern, he also found it difficult to find his way around here at first, says Häfliger: "There are no signs and nobody tells you exactly how registration and visits work."

Adjustments are difficult to implement

Most of the coronavirus measures were lifted in mid-February - but not in the prisons. Masks are still mandatory for staff and visitors in prisons in Bern, and hand disinfection and social distancing remain mandatory. This is clearly evident in the Biel regional prison: instead of the usual four, there are still only two visitor places available. "We have a lot of people in a small space here," explains prison warden Beatrice Büchner, pointing to the narrow visitors' room.

However, a simple visit is not enough. Anyone who wants to visit someone on remand needs a visiting permit from the public prosecutor's office - another stumbling block. Relatives also complain about the inability to reserve time slots in advance. Büchner has a similar view: "I would prefer a booking system, but this would have to be regulated uniformly throughout the canton."

A long-term solution could be the introduction of video telephony, as other prisons have successfully tested. "It is important to maintain contact with the outside world," emphasizes Büchner. Exceptions are also possible: for example, a mother with a child was allowed to extend her visiting hours. Nevertheless, visitation management remains a challenge - and a test of patience for many relatives.

*Names changed

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.