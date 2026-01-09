An Edelweiss flight from Catania had to take off from Zurich. sda

An Edelweiss Airbus from Catania had to take off on its approach to Zurich on Thursday afternoon. A private jet was still blocking the runway - the vacation airline was only able to land safely after an additional lap.

Lea Oetiker

An Edelweiss Airbus A320 had to take off on its approach to Zurich Airport on Thursday afternoon. The reason was a Cessna Citation CJ2 that had landed on the same runway shortly before and had not yet cleared it.

Edelweiss flight WK399 was en route from Catania and approached runway 14 at around 11.30 a.m. The crew was warned in the tower that the landing clearance could be delayed - but around 30 seconds later the request to take off was given. The Airbus then climbed to around 1800 meters and made a loop over Winterthur and southern Germany before landing safely in Zurich at 11.49 am.

According to data from the tracking service Flightradar24, the Cessna had taken off from Blackpool (UK) and was originally scheduled to land at Buochs airfield (NW). However, the flight was diverted to Zurich at short notice. The twin-engine jet belongs to FSH Aviation, based in Schkeuditz near Leipzig/Halle in Germany, and rolled off the runway at around 50 km/h after landing.