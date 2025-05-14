Protests against the ex-SVP president outside the court in Uster ZH. Picture: Instagram/ Eritreischer Menschenbund

Following a controversial media release by the Zurich SVP, the former SVP president of the canton of Zurich, Patrick Walder, now has to stand trial - accused of racial discrimination.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a fatal attack by an Eritrean asylum seeker in Frankfurt in 2019, the Zurich SVP published a controversial statement.

In it, it portrayed Eritreans in general terms as "unfit for integration" and violent.

The SVP cantonal president at the time, Patrick Walder, must now stand trial for alleged racial discrimination.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of CHF 8,400 and a fine of CHF 800. Show more

09.09 a.m. Threatening emails and racism after the announcement "We then thought about how we should deal with it and what we should do," says the plaintiff. "We received emails that really shocked me. Some of them contained pictures of the grim reaper or dogs with their snouts ripped open," explains the plaintiff. The emails were addressed to the Menschenbund.

09.03 a.m. "The mood was created" The judge now calls the second private plaintiff to the lectern. He is the head of the Eritrean Federation of Human Rights. "How did you find out about the SVP's media release?" asks the judge. The plaintiff replies: "There was a lot going on at the time. The media reported on it and then I saw the announcement on Facebook." He then read a lot of what was written. "It went in a direction that was no longer good. The mood was stirred up from SVP circles."

09.01 a.m. "An entire nation was discriminated against." "I totally see this as racial discrimination. Many average readers also see it that way," says the plaintiff when asked by the judge whether other people, so-called "average readers", would also interpret it that way. "An entire nation was discriminated against," the plaintiff concludes her sentence.

08.55 a.m. "It's a different kind of racism since the SVP started inciting like this" At school and later in her apprenticeship, the plaintiff experienced racism time and again. She completed an apprenticeship as an MPA. She repeatedly had to put up with remarks and condescending comments. "People judged me as soon as I said I was from Eritrea. I no longer felt comfortable as an Eritrean," says the plaintiff in court. Since the SVP's racist hate campaign, things have been worse. "My teacher was a member of the SVP. I've experienced a different kind of racism since the SVP started acting like this."

08.45 a.m. The judge invites the private plaintiff to the lectern The first private plaintiff is questioned. The plaintiff is informed of her rights. Now the questioning begins. "We now come to the SVP's media release," says the judge. "How did you find out about this media release?" he asks. The plaintiff replies: "I can't remember when it happened, but then I read an article about it." She had never felt unwelcome in Switzerland. "When I saw the SVP's media release, I thought it was terrible. I experienced racism. I was stunned."

08.39 a.m. The judge starts the trial The judge starts the trial and introduces the lawyers present. There is no public prosecutor in court. The law stipulates that if an offense has been committed that carries a sentence of less than one year's imprisonment, the public prosecutor does not have to be present in court. Instead, three private prosecutors took their seats in the courtroom.

08.30 a.m. The trial is delayed Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Uster district court on Wednesday morning. The trial of Patrick Walder is due to take place today. The demonstrators are protesting against racial discrimination. Walder has been charged with this. Show more

A tragic crime in Germany - and a political scandal in Switzerland: in 2019, an Eritrean asylum seeker from the canton of Zurich traveled to Germany. A drama unfolded at Frankfurt train station. The man pushed a boy and his mother onto the train tracks. The mother was able to save herself, but the 8-year-old did not survive the attack.

Former SVP President Patrick Walder. sda

The incident sparked an intense debate throughout Switzerland - and the SVP also got involved. A sensational media release published on the party website the day after the attack was the focus of attention - and now it is leading to criminal prosecution.

On Wednesday, the then SVP president of the canton of Zurich, Patrick Walder, will have to answer to the Uster district court.

"Cannot be integrated" and "murder out of pure lust"

But what exactly happened? "Eritrean 'refugee' kills boy". The SVP of the canton of Zurich caused outrage with this headline. In the text, the party spoke of a "murder out of pure lust for murder" and referred to the perpetrator in general terms as a representative of a group that "cannot be integrated". The wording was not only aimed at the perpetrator, but at people from Eritrea in general.

According to the indictment, which is available to blue News, this is a targeted denigration of an ethnic group. The accusation is that the SVP used the wording to create the impression that all Eritrean refugees are violent and dangerous - in violation of the Criminal Code (racial discrimination).

Patrick Walder under pressure

In the spotlight: Patrick Walder, then interim president of the Zurich SVP. Although he was on vacation, he was informed of the publication by the party secretariat - and approved it from afar.

As the person responsible for party communications, he should have prevented content that was relevant under criminal law, according to the public prosecutor's office.

Targeted racial discrimination by the SVP?

The public prosecutor's office comes to a clear conclusion: Walder deliberately accepted that the communication would stir up resentment, cement enemy stereotypes and create a climate of rejection against Eritreans. The distribution via the party's website was a deliberate step to influence the public.

The public prosecutor's office is now demanding a guilty verdict and a fine of 40 daily rates of 210 francs. This corresponds to 8400 francs. The defendant is also to receive a fine of 800 francs.