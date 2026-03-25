Many senior citizens find it difficult to assess situations correctly and react quickly. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Pro Senectute advocates stricter checks for drivers aged 80 and over: The fitness test should be carried out annually in future. And fitness to drive should not only be tested at the doctor's surgery, but also at the wheel.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a newspaper report, Pro Senectute considers stricter regulations for senior citizens at the wheel to be advisable.

Reason: the increase in individual traffic.

According to the report, the organization for older people suggests that the aptitude test should be carried out annually from the age of 80.

It also believes that fitness to drive should not only be tested at the doctor's surgery, but also in the vehicle. Show more

According to the CH Media newspapers, Pro Senectute has spoken out in favor of stricter regulations for senior citizens behind the wheel. In view of the increase in private transport, the specialist and service organization for older people is proposing an annual aptitude test from the age of 80, the media outlet wrote. The test currently takes place every two years.

Pro Senectute is also of the opinion that fitness to drive should not only be tested at the doctor's surgery, but also in the vehicle.

Last year, there were over 5,500 accidents involving at least one car where the driver was aged 70 or over and the main cause of the accident, according to CH Media figures from the Federal Roads Office.