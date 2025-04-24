Smoking is not permitted in and around the Messeturm in Zurich-Seebach. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Smoking is now strictly prohibited at the Messeturm in Zurich-Seebauch. Smoking is no longer permitted even in the vicinity of the building. A prohibition sign is a reminder of strict US regulations.

Andreas Fischer

Smokers are also finding it increasingly difficult in Switzerland. The federal law on protection against passive smoking is comparatively liberal compared to other countries. But smokers are still unwelcome in many places. In Zurich, there is now even a smoking ban that is based on strict regulations in the USA and is causing a stir.

As the "Aargauer Zeitung" reports, smoking is now banned not only inside, but also in front of the new exhibition tower in Zurich-Seebach. And over a wide area.

The development with commercial and office space on 21 floors is located in one of the city's fastest-growing districts. Signs now hang at the entrance areas with the following inscription: "Smoking prohibited inside the building and within 8 meters." Translated: Smoking is prohibited inside the building and within 8 meters.

No smoke police planned

This is surprising: although the ban on smoking indoors has been enforced in Switzerland, smoking is still permitted outside buildings. But why not at the Messeturm in Zurich-Seebach? According to managing director and architect Henrik Stump, this is due to the building's certification.

The Messeturm bears the LEED Platinum sustainability seal of approval. Part of the requirements is protection against passive smoking. Hence the new prohibition signs. However, with the 8-meter limit, they only apply to the entrance areas, Stump admits in the "Aargauer Zeitung" - even if the very general wording is misleading.

Moreover, violations would not really be strictly prosecuted. In any case, there are no smoke police who issue fines. However, tenants would be approached in the event of repeat offenses. They would be "referred to the conditions in the tenancy agreement that their employees must adhere to."

Smoking bans not uniform throughout Switzerland

For the Lung League, the measure at the Zurich Messeturm is a step in the right direction. Generous smoke-free zones at entrances and exits in particular protect against passive smoking.

Smoking outdoors is not regulated uniformly throughout Switzerland. The cantons can issue their own regulations in addition to the federal law on protection from passive smoking. In many cantons, smoking is prohibited in school grounds, playgrounds and swimming pools. In Geneva, smoking is now also prohibited at public transport stops.