The St. Gallen cantonal police are currently investigating. sda

A projectile is discovered in a classroom in Gams SG on Tuesday morning. A window and a roller shutter were also damaged. The police are faced with a mystery - and are investigating.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A suspected small-caliber projectile was discovered in a classroom in Gams SG.

A window and a roller shutter were damaged, with property damage amounting to around CHF 3,000.

The incident probably occurred during the spring break and the police are investigating. Show more

An unusual discovery has caused a stir in Gams in the canton of St.Gallen. According to the cantonal police, a projectile was discovered in a lower school classroom on Tuesday morning.

The report was received by the emergency call center shortly after 8 am. On site, the patrol that was deployed came across a deformed projectile that was presumably from a small-caliber weapon.

In addition to the projectile, damage to the building was also found. A window and the associated roller shutter were clearly damaged. According to the police, the property damage amounts to around 3,000 francs.

There were no people in the school building at the time of the incident. According to initial findings, the incident probably took place during the spring break. It is therefore clear that no one was injured.

It is currently unclear how the gunshot came about. So far there are no indications of a perpetrator. The St.Gallen cantonal police have launched an investigation to clarify the incident.