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Human trafficking trial Prosecutor speaks of unfortunate working conditions

SDA

18.5.2026 - 12:46

Cleaning, cleaning, cleaning: Serbian cleaning ladies were allegedly exploited in the Bernese Oberland resort of Gstaad. (symbolic image)
Cleaning, cleaning, cleaning: Serbian cleaning ladies were allegedly exploited in the Bernese Oberland resort of Gstaad. (symbolic image)
Keystone

In the trial concerning the alleged human trafficking of Serbian cleaning ladies in the Bernese Oberland, the public prosecutor painted a desolate picture of the working conditions behind the stately chalet façades on Monday.

Keystone-SDA

18.05.2026, 12:46

18.05.2026, 14:48

The "borderline to slavery" was "very close" in some cases, said the public prosecutor at the beginning of her plea. The Serbian family accused of human trafficking, among other things, had only given numbers to the cleaning ladies and babysitters who were lured to Switzerland under false promises. The women had to work practically non-stop, they had to eat standing up, and they had to be constantly available for the special requests of their masters.

The defendants, a Serbian couple and their daughter, had "shamelessly exploited" the financial plight of the Serbian women and lured them to Switzerland with false promises.

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