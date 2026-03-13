Federal Councillor Beat Jans, left, speaks alongside Federal President Guy Parmelin, center, and Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis, right. KEYSTONE

Justice Minister Beat Jans backs the free movement of persons with the EU. Since its introduction, Switzerland's economic output has grown by more than 50 percent.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Beat Jans emphasizes that the Swiss economy has grown by more than 50 percent since the introduction of the free movement of persons.

Immigration from the EU remains geared towards gainful employment.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis defends the EU treaty package and emphasizes Switzerland's sovereignty. Show more

Federal Councillor Beat Jans has once again defended the free movement of persons with the European Union. Switzerland's economic development is closely linked to immigration, he said.

"Prosperity and immigration belong together," the Minister of Justice told the media in Bern on Friday. Since the introduction of the free movement of persons, Switzerland's economic output has grown by more than 50 percent, explained Jans. Switzerland is therefore still dependent on workers from the EU.

Immigration remains linked to work

With the new treaty package with the EU, immigration remains clearly linked to employment. People from the EU can only move to Switzerland if they have an employment contract or can prove that they have sufficient financial means to support themselves.

"There will be no immigration into the social welfare system," emphasized Jans. A permanent right of residence would also continue to be linked to gainful employment and family reunification.

The Federal Council rejected fears of a sharp rise in applications for residence. Estimates of 100,000 applications per year are unrealistic. According to Jans, 4,000 to 20,000 applications per year are to be expected.

Cassis: Switzerland remains sovereign

A central element of the new EU treaty package is also an improved safeguard clause. This would allow Switzerland to take independent measures in the event of serious economic or social problems. In contrast to today, this no longer requires approval from Brussels, explained Jans.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also defended the agreement with the EU. Switzerland would remain autonomous and sovereign despite the planned dynamic adoption of legislation, said Cassis. Parliament and the population would continue to have the final say. The right of referendum would remain fully intact.

"Switzerland is not just a spectator," emphasized the FDP Federal Councillor.

Switzerland can help shape EU rules

Switzerland can now play a greater role in the development of EU regulations. This so-called decision shaping would make it possible to incorporate Swiss interests at an early stage.

In future, an arbitration tribunal will decide on disputes. The European Court of Justice could only be consulted on the interpretation of EU law.

Cassis therefore drew a positive conclusion from the negotiations. "We negotiated well. The result is good for our country," he said.