During a house search in another criminal case, the police in Aargau accidentally came across large amounts of cash. According to the information, the money belonged to a woman in the erotic business - and had allegedly not been taxed for years.

In the early morning of October 8, investigators carried out a house search on behalf of the Zofingen-Kulm public prosecutor's office.

The target was a man under investigation for forgery and favoritism. The officers discovered a considerable amount of cash in a safe.

According to those involved, the money did not belong to the accused, but to his girlfriend. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, she explained that the safe contained savings from previous years - including income that she had earned as a self-employed sex worker.

Income declared retrospectively

The woman claimed that she had nothing to do with the criminal proceedings against her roommate. Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office seized the cash and safe. The woman lodged an appeal against this with the High Court and demanded the immediate return of the money.

In the files, she admitted that she had not yet paid tax on income amounting to around 350,000 francs. In the meantime, she had reported her activity to the compensation office and subsequently declared the income to the tax authorities.

High court supports the public prosecutor's office

The High Court followed the arguments of the public prosecutor's office. The decisive factor was that the original house search was lawful. In principle, chance finds may give rise to new investigations and be used as evidence.

In addition, it is still unclear over what period of time the woman pursued the unauthorized self-employment and what part of the cash actually came from it. At this stage, the money is possible evidence and the seizure is therefore proportionate.

It remains to be seen how the proceedings will continue and whether the woman will be prosecuted for possible tax evasion. The presumption of innocence applies.

