Labour Day is once again a clear signal of protest in Switzerland: trade unions and social movements are sounding the alarm about growing inequality, right-wing agitation and the threat of social regression.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On May 1, tens of thousands of people in Switzerland are demonstrating against social division, wage pressure and right-wing agitation under the slogan "Solidarity instead of agitation".

The Swiss Federation of Trade Unions is criticizing increasing inequality, stagnating purchasing power and the threat to the welfare state posed by economic and political elites.

A central theme is the opposition to the SVP initiative "10 Million Switzerland".

Various walls and windows were sprayed during the rallies.

This year's May Day parade in Zurich is taking place under the motto "Together against war and fascism" and "Solidarity instead of agitation - together we are strong", according to the May Day committee's appeal. Under this motto, tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets in over 50 cities and municipalities in Switzerland today. The procession set off from Helvetiaplatz. There was sporadic spray-painting along the route. Up to 14,000 people are expected to protest in Zurich alone.

The final rally will take place on Sechseläutenplatz. Vania Alleva, President of the trade union Unia, will be the keynote speaker. Extreme left-wing circles have called for unauthorized demonstrations in the afternoon.

"While the rich are getting richer, the purchasing power of the working population is falling," criticizes the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions (SGB). And with regard to rents, pensions and working hours, it is clear that "the wealthy are denying the majority their fair share of economic success, even though the economy is stable."

Zurich as the center of the protest

Vania Alleva, Vice President of the SGB, calls for unity and determination. "May Day has always been an expression of a diverse and open Switzerland. Solidarity instead of agitation!"

SGB President Pierre-Yves Maillard also raised his voice at the rallies in Vallée de Joux and later in St. Gallen: "The extreme right is growing because the economic elites want it to grow. It has no answer to the world's problems - it wants to cement them."

A clear stance against the SVP initiative

A central topic is the SVP initiative against a "10 million Switzerland". Daniel Lampart, Chief Economist of the SGB, says: "A yes to this radical initiative means the end of the bilateral agreements and a return to a dark migration policy - with illegal employment, exclusion and sometimes inhumane conditions. We must not go back to that!"

The supporters of the initiative, or rather the SVP, give the following reasons: "As a result of uncontrolled immigration into our country, we will soon be facing a 10-million-strong Switzerland. The veritable population explosion is overburdening our infrastructure, destroying our natural environment and driving up rents even further."

Thousands demonstrate in Basel

Over 3,000 people gathered in Basel on Thursday for the traditional Labor Day demonstration. The demonstration under the motto "Solidarity instead of agitation - strong together" was peaceful until the official end point at Barfüsserplatz.

The march was led by revolutionary anti-capitalist groups and Palestine activists. The trade unions and the SP walked at a clear distance at the end of the procession. In a press release, the Basel Trade Union Federation announced that over 5,000 people took part.

The demonstration marched peacefully from Messeplatz in the direction of the Rhine to Barfüsserplatz. The class-struggle slogans at the head of the procession were increasingly intermingled with slogans for the liberation of Palestine.

The slogans of the traditional participants in the May Day procession denounced in particular the fact that the extreme right had also taken over the political agenda in Switzerland - among other things by excluding minorities and migrants.

Police operation in Basel

While the participants from the ranks of the trade unions, the parliamentary left-wing parties and the Sans-Papiers group remained on the festival grounds on Barfüsserplatz, a few hundred people from the anti-capitalist block and the Palestine movement marched on to Bankenplatz.

There, after critical speeches against the trade unions and the SP, tomatoes were thrown against the façade of the UBS headquarters and against the few police vans. The police kept a low profile, even when the procession made a detour back to Barfüsserplatz.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the Basel City Cantonal Police announced on Whats-App that traffic in the city center area was running again without restrictions.

