In Zurich, exiled Russians protested against the regime of President Vladimir Putin. Banners read "Russians against war" and "Stop Putin!".

1000 days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exiled Russians protested against the regime of President Vladimir Putin in Zurich on Saturday. Banners read "Russians against war" and "Stop Putin!".

At times, around 50 people gathered on the Stadthaus grounds near Bürkliplatz, as Andrey Lipattsev from the organizers of the Russia of the Future - Switzerland association told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The rally in Zurich was also attended by members of the Belarusian opposition to autocrat Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. In addition to the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the demands include the release of all political prisoners.

"Putin belongs in court"

"Putin must face justice" ("Putin belongs on trial"), read other banners. After all, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for war crimes against the Russian president in March 2023.

The rally in Zurich, with another on Sunday in Geneva, is part of a worldwide action 1,000 days after Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south at dawn on February 24, 2022. This was on Putin's orders in Moscow - partly on the grounds of pre-empting a threat to Russia from the West with an armed Ukraine and liberating the country from a "Nazi government".

Yulia Navalnaya in Berlin

The main event will take place in Berlin on Sunday. Leading Russian opposition figures in exile Yulia Navalnaya, Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Mursa have called for the march through the center of the German capital to the Russian embassy on the boulevard Unter den Linden.

The currently most important Kremlin critics hope to give new impetus to the fragmented Russian opposition in exile. The participants' demands include the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin and charges against him as a war criminal.

