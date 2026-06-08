Packed with energy-guzzling computer chips: an Amazon Web Services AI data center in New Carlisle in the US state of Indiana. Following protests, the community has blocked the construction of another data center for the time being. Image: Keystone/Noah Berger/Amazon Web Services via AP Images

Artificial intelligence is causing a surge in demand for computing power. As a result, the construction of new data centers is also booming in Switzerland. Now there is resistance to the construction of a data center in Beringen SH.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Activists want to set up a camp in Beringen SH to protest against the construction of an AI data center.

The municipality of Beringen has not issued a permit for the one-week camp.

The data center is scheduled to go into operation in 2028.

The construction of a data center often leads to resistance from local residents, especially in the USA.

The protests are now reaching Switzerland and other European countries. Show more

According to Tamedia newspapers, the group "Aufstände der Allmende" is planning a resistance camp against the planned data center in Beringen SH. They want to oppose the expansion of the AI infrastructure and are not ruling out militant means. The activist collective, which emerged from the climate strike movement, is planning a protest camp in the municipality for several days in July. Several cantonal police forces and Fedpol are monitoring the group's activities, it was reported on request.

The municipality of Beringen has not issued a permit for the week-long camp. Although the municipal council recognizes the right to freedom of expression, this does not give rise to a right to hold a protest camp lasting several days on public land, municipal president Roger Paillard told the newspapers.

The data center in Beringen is being built by Stack Infrastructure, according to the report. The company, which is based in Denver in the US state of Colorado, specializes in the construction of data centers. Commissioning is planned for 2028. The energy requirements of the facility are considerable, the report continues: around 55,000 cubic meters of water will be required for cooling and 315 gigawatt hours of electricity per year. The latter corresponds to more than 70 percent of the annual electricity consumption of the canton of Schaffhausen.

Successful resistance in the USA

The construction of a data center often leads to resistance from local residents. Particularly in the USA, where most of these huge data centers are built, more and more people are resisting the AI giants and the gluttony for space, water consumption and energy - and are often successful. The protests are now also reaching Switzerland and other countries in Europe.

Data centers are generally operated by US corporations - which is why the actual value creation happens far away, not in the communities where the huge facilities are built.