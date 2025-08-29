The ban on non-residents entering the swimming pool in Pruntrut JU is to remain in place until the end of the season. (archive picture) Keystone

The controversial ban on non-residents entering the outdoor pool in Pruntrut JU expires on Sunday. According to town mayor Philippe Eggertswyler, however, the measure will remain in place until the end of the season in September.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you For almost two months now, only locals and residents of Switzerland have been allowed in the Pruntrut outdoor pool.

Town president Eggertswyler draws a positive balance and speaks of more peace and quiet and rising subscriptions.

The ban had caused heated discussions throughout the country. Show more

The ban on non-residents entering the swimming pool in Pruntrut JU expires on Sunday and could be extended until the end of the season. The mayor told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Philippe Eggertswyler said on Thursday that he was pleased with the peace and quiet that had been restored and was taking positive stock of the ban. The measure will therefore certainly be extended until the end of the bathing season in September.

"This measure has brought peace and quiet back to the swimming pool. There have been no more major incidents," said Eggertswyler in an interview with Keystone-SDA. He even speaks of a "sharp increase in subscriptions" this summer. "People have made the swimming pool their own again," said the mayor.

Admission rules in place for two months

Almost two months ago, the Pruntrut town council and the municipal association of the Jura district decided to ban non-residents from entering the outdoor pool for safety reasons. Since then, only Swiss nationals and people with a residence or work permit in Switzerland have been allowed to enter the swimming pool. This decision sparked a fierce controversy far beyond the cantonal and national borders.

Prior to this admission restriction, the municipal council had banned 20 guests from entering the pool. The reasons for this were inappropriate behavior, harassment, threats of violence, rudeness and disregard for the rules of the pool. The majority of the bans were directed at people from the nearby French neighborhood.