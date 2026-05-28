A man has injured several people in Winterthur. The police identified a 31-year-old Swiss man as the suspect and arrested him.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A major police operation took place at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday morning.

Three people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

A 31-year-old Swiss man was arrested as a suspect. Show more

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Winterthur psychiatric ward has procedures investigated after knife attack The Winterthur psychiatric ward has launched an external investigation. This was triggered by the knife attack at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday. The perpetrator had been classified in the clinic as "not a danger to himself or others". The external administrative investigation will examine the processes and responsibilities that led to the man's release, according to the Winterthur Integrated Psychiatric Clinic (ipw). The ipw is shocked and deeply saddened by the events. The security director of the canton of Zurich, Mario Fehr (non-party), described the ipw's assessment as an "obvious misjudgement". The 31-year-old had only reported himself to the Winterthur municipal police on Monday. They admitted him to a psychiatric ward on the basis of a precautionary placement. On Wednesday, however, a doctor classified him as "not a danger to himself or others", so that the perpetrator was able to leave the clinic. The next day, he stabbed him.

"My son is not a terrorist, he is mentally ill and needs help!" The suspect's father commented on his son in Blick: "My son is not a terrorist, he is mentally ill and needs help!" The father describes the daily routine of his son, who lives with his mother, as very withdrawn and without contact to friends. "He hasn't done anything for ten years and smokes three or four packs of cigarettes a day. Yet he could achieve so much in Switzerland. He's actually an intelligent man too!"

Knife attacker was part of the radical An'Nur mosque The 31-year-old knife attacker from Winterthur came from the scene of the An'Nur mosque, which has since been closed. He moved in its radical environment and was part of the aggressive mob that attacked two allegedly disloyal worshippers in the Winterthur mosque in 2016.

Psychiatry confirms professional assessment The Integrated Psychiatry Winterthur (IPW) confirms in a statement that the suspect was treated at the facility. "The ipw is shocked and saddened by today's attack at Winterthur train station and wishes the victims a good and full recovery", it says. It was also confirmed that the man had left the IPW on 27 May at his own request and that a specialist medical report at the time did not attest to him being a danger to himself or others. The ipw supports the ongoing investigation by the cantonal police and public prosecutor's office and has initiated an external administrative investigation. The aim is to review the processes and responsibilities that led to the man's release.

Mario Fehr attacks Federal Councillor Beat Jans and wants Winterthur attacker deported In view of the radicalization of the alleged perpetrator, Zurich Security Director Mario Fehr is calling for tough political consequences for the man, who was naturalized in Winterthur in 2009. "We don't want people like this here. Citizenship can be revoked for serious crimes and terrorism," emphasized the cantonal councillor. The man was to be deported to Turkey, where, according to information from the authorities, he had probably been living for the last two years. "I personally cannot understand the State Secretariat for Migration's reluctance to act decisively in such cases," Fehr criticized the authorities under Federal Councillor Beat Jans (SP) at the media conference. According to Article 42 of the Citizenship Act, dual citizens can have their citizenship revoked by the SEM with the consent of their home canton if their behavior is "significantly detrimental to the interests or reputation of Switzerland"

Thus ends the press conference

Cantonal police honor the courage of third parties A "Blick" journalist wants to know who stopped him. The police say that there were various courageous people. For example, the teacher who stood in front of the school class. However, the arrest was made by the cantonal police at 08:33.

Government council refers to the clinic Fehr also commented on the doctor who, according to the cantonal government, had decided that the suspect was not a danger to himself or others. Fehr says that his authorities have evaluated the available information. Further questions would have to be directed to the clinic. blue News put questions to the IPW, but the latter did not wish to comment for data protection reasons.

Fehr comments on the "confusion" of the suspect Mario Fehr says he refuses to assume in principle that terrorists are mentally ill. It is not a good idea to always look for an explanation in psychiatry. Fehr assumes that the suspect has a "confusion" - this confusion is a jihadist one.

Fehr explains why he gave the name A journalist from the "Tages-Anzeiger" asked why Fehr was naming the suspect publicly. Fehr says that several journalists had submitted the name to him. He was also concerned about the equal treatment of all media professionals. Furthermore, he assumes that the suspect no longer enjoys personal protection. Unlike politicians, the media do not enjoy political immunity and can be prosecuted and reprimanded under certain circumstances if they mention the name of a suspect. The presumption of innocence applies.

Fehr: Act of terror not because of "Allahu Akbar" call In response to a question from a "Blick" journalist, Fehr says that he is not just talking about an act of terrorism because of the "Allahu Akbar" call. It was about the overall picture.

Fehr reveals details about the perpetrator Councillor Mario Fehr thanks the police for their swift reaction. Fehr speaks of a tipping point in which someone decided that the suspect was not a danger to himself or others. Fehr provides further details about the suspect: He was born in Switzerland in 1994. He left Switzerland in August 2024 and only returned in May 2026. Fehr assumes that he was in Turkey during this time. Government Councillor Mario Fehr announced that he had applied for his citizenship to be revoked and for him to be deported to Turkey. Fehr goes on to say that worse could have been prevented. However, he also acknowledges that the incident is a blow to people's sense of security in the canton. However, he wants to see this as an incentive to make an even greater effort.

Suspect escaped from the clinic The suspect made another appearance because of a scuffle. On May 25, he contacted the Winterthur city police via the emergency number and made confused statements. The police were called and, due to his situation and condition, ordered him to be taken into care. He was admitted to the psychiatric clinic in Winterthur (IPW). He left the IPW on May 26. The clinic then put him on the wanted list. On May 27, he was assessed by a doctor as no longer posing a risk to himself, which meant that the involuntary placement was changed to a voluntary stay. The suspect then decided to leave the clinic on his own. The commander reports that the police are in contact with other cantons and bridge-building institutions.

Suspect is known to the police On the scene, the police quickly realized that it was probably a radicalized man. The perpetrator is a 31-year-old man from Winterthur with Swiss and Turkish citizenship. In 2015, the man was reported to the police for violating the IS ban. He had been spreading IS propaganda at the time.

Three victims in hospital On the scene, the police quickly realized that there were probably no other perpetrators. The injured are three men. The 28-year-old was injured in the leg and is about to be discharged from hospital. The 43-year-old was injured in the neck and has already been discharged from hospital. The 52-year-old was more seriously injured and underwent emergency surgery. Like the suspect, all the injured are Swiss nationals.

Arrest after only five minutes According to the commander, an emergency call was received at 08:28. It was reported that a 40-year-old person had been stabbed and that the perpetrator was no longer at the scene. The police were deployed to the station with two patrols. There they found not one, but three injured people. The cantonal police were then also deployed. At 08:33, around 5 minutes later, the suspect was arrested.

Director of justice speaks of "act of terror" The press conference started slightly late. Justice Director Mario Fehr kicks things off - he speaks of an "act of terror" right at the beginning. He announces that there will be no individual interviews because it is an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland.

Suspect mentally ill? blue News received information from a source that the suspect is said to be a patient in a psychiatric clinic. A spokeswoman for the clinic would neither confirm nor deny this information: "For reasons of data protection, we do not provide any information on the stays, diagnoses or courses of illness of patients in our clinic." It can be assumed that the authorities or the police will comment on this. SRF also reported indications that the man was mentally disturbed.

SRF: Suspect is said to have been radicalized Shortly before the press conference, SRF reported on a search according to which the alleged perpetrator is said to be an Islamist radicalized man. Several sources had confirmed the name. The suspect is said to have emerged in 2018 during investigations into the An'Nur mosque youth group. As SRF further reports, he is said to have received various propaganda content and videos from IS.

Press conference starts at 3 pm The Zurich cantonal police have announced that they will appear before the public and the press at 3 pm. The non-party Zurich Security Director and Cantonal Councillor Mario Fehr and Police Commander Marius Weyermann will also be present. blue News will be showing the press conference as a livestream. Show more

On Thursday morning, there was a knife attack at Winterthur train station that left three people injured. A 31-year-old Swiss man is said to have stabbed waiting travelers shortly before 8.30 am. The police arrested one of the suspects at the station, according to police reports.

According to the police, one of the injured persons is in mortal danger and two others were moderately injured. The three injured persons are Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52. All three were taken to hospital. Passers-by had alerted the emergency services and provided first aid to the injured. The incident triggered a large-scale operation by the police and emergency services, and parts of the station were cordoned off.

«The motive for the incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation.»

The Winterthur city police confirmed the operation at the request of blue News. The authorities confirmed the number of injuries and the arrest to "Blick".

Further investigations have now been taken over by the Zurich cantonal police, who are responsible for major cases in the canton outside the city's jurisdiction. The authorities have not yet commented on the motive, background or exact sequence of events. The cantonal police said briefly: "The motive for the crime is the subject of ongoing investigations."

blue News reader describes the incident

An eyewitness, who says he works in the immediate vicinity of the cordoned-off area, described the incident to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. According to the report, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great") and stabbed four men. There was initially no confirmation of this report. A teacher passing by stood in front of her class to protect them.

A blue News reader also reported that the perpetrator had shouted "Allahu Akbar" several times. She wishes to remain anonymous. "I saw the blade lying on the floor - it looked like a sharp, roughly serrated kitchen knife," the reader reporter continued.

The initially unclear facts led to speculation and misinformation on social media. International media picked up on the knife attack and spread unconfirmed information about the alleged perpetrator. All that was initially certain was that the police had arrested a 31-year-old Swiss man as a suspect. The presumption of innocence applies.

+++ Updates to follow +++

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