Brian Keller, who once became known throughout Switzerland for a controversial youth welfare concept, has to stand trial again. The accusation: brutal beatings and a public call for violence via social media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brian Keller, known as "Carlos", is back in court.

Just 1.5 years after his release from prison, this time for grievous bodily harm and public incitement to violence.

According to the indictment, he brutally punched an ex-inmate several times in the head during an escalated argument with him.

He had previously called for violence against the victim on Tiktok.

The trial will begin on June 6 at the Zurich District Court; no specific charges have yet been filed; Keller is presumed innocent. Show more

10.52 a.m. The defense pleads for a life of freedom Resocialization, that the person will not reoffend in the future. That is the aim of criminal law. In Brian Keller's case, rehabilitation can only be successful in freedom, says the defence lawyer. The experts and psychologists who had worked with Brian Keller also said the same thing. "Should a prison sentence really destroy this resocialization?" the defence lawyer asks the court. He answers himself: "I think the answer is no." Then the defense attorney closes his plea.

10.40 a.m. Therapist sees imprisonment as a danger - socialization should take place in freedom Brian's therapist had said that socialization could only take place in freedom. The progress that Brian Keller had already made would be lost if he was sent back to prison. The expert opinion of a psychologist hired by the court also painted a positive picture of Brian Keller. The defense lawyer quotes Brian Keller's coach as saying that he is committed and actively involved in conversations. His contact with people and his behavior in public were positive.

10.36 a.m. Keller is said to have acted in the heat of passion For the defense, it is clear that Brian Keller was in an exceptional situation at the time and that he acted in the heat of passion. The crime did not just happen. This incident happened because Brian Keller saw no other option than to defend himself at that moment, explained Keller's defense lawyer. This was a matter of sentencing. The defense attorney did not want to say that the crime was okay. "My client committed one relevant offense, not several. Since the incident over a year ago, a lot has undoubtedly happened, and in a positive way," says the defense lawyer. Brian Keller's intention is to no longer come into conflict with the law. He is interested in boxing. He trains several times a day. He has a goal in mind that he trains and lives for, explains the defense attorney.

10.30 a.m. "Skorp" allegedly showed up at Brian's house with a knife It had been a game, played out on social media. But this changed when what was said turned into action. A video is said to show "Skorp" visiting Brian Keller armed with a knife and pepper spray. So it was not just words, but the private plaintiff stood armed in front of Brian Keller's home. According to the defense, "Skorp" responded with racist insults against Brian Keller and his family. Brian Keller was thus threatened several times. And no longer in public on social media, but privately in real life.

10.15 a.m. Brian Keller was locked away Now to the question of an appropriate sentence: "I will deliberately not go into my client's entire life story. My client was in prison for 8 years. Now my client was not just in 'custody' but in solitary confinement. These were inadmissible and unacceptable in terms of human rights," says the defense lawyer. Brian Keller came out of prison and it is a fact that this was done without preparation and structured support, without professional assistance.

10.06 a.m. Only the first blow was aimed at the head The defense attorney says that the crime as described in the indictment is false. The first blow was clearly directed at the head. According to the defense, the remaining (5) blows were directed at the upper body. These were also weaker. When questioned by the police after the crime, Brian Keller did not know where he had hit. On the ground, he did not notice any further blows to the head, the defense lawyer explained. The private plaintiff's behavior directly after the crime shows that no further blows to the head occurred. He got up again immediately and did not stagger, but ran purposefully in a direction of escape. The medical examination also proves that Brian Keller only hit "Skorp" once against the head. There was no permanent damage in relation to the facts of the case.

10.00 a.m. Brian Keller is not a "mafia godfather" who demands heads "My client is not a mafia godfather who calls for bounties, let alone has millions at his disposal," says Brian Keller's lawyer. The statements are obviously too exaggerated to be taken seriously. The defense lawyer draws a connection to the rap scene. Such language is also used there. There it is even more likely that the language could influence others, as rappers are seen as role models. However, this is not the case with Brian Keller.

09:57 The statements were more of a show The defense attorney says that Brian Keller's videos and statements on Tiktok against "Skorp" are more of a show and a staging than serious threats. This language is not to be understood literally. It is similar to prison language. "My client has spent most of his life in prison. He was socialized there and knows no other way of expressing himself," explained the defence.

09.50 a.m. "I don't have to protect my client from himself" The trial continues. The judge invites Brian Keller's defense attorney to the lectern. "I make the following motions. My client should be acquitted of grievous bodily harm and convicted of slight bodily harm. A conditional prison sentence should be imposed," said the defense. The issue today is not that Brian Keller wants or needs to protect himself, but that he has already made the statements during the investigation and his future is at stake. "My client can answer more accurately, thoughtfully and correctly than ever before."

09.27 a.m. Short break We continue in 20 minutes.

09.26 a.m. "I will kill you, I will kill you" "I'll kill you, I'll kill you", the lawyer quotes the defendant's statements on social media. Her client had suffered damage for life. For example, the scar under his right eye. Finally, the lawyer wanted to point out one more circumstance. Her client has been in custody for over a year. Two days after the attack by Keller, he was attacked again by the defendant's supporters. "Skorp" tried to defend himself with a knife. He did not injure anyone. This scene shows the violence that was used against "Skorp" and the fear in which he now lives, says the lawyer.

09.20 a.m. It was a brutal attack Now the lawyer for "Skorp" steps up to the lectern. "Today I would like to point out the actual dimensions of this case and the human dimension of this case," says the lawyer. She continues: "It was the escalation of a targeted campaign of threats against my client." Brian Keller had systematically stirred up hatred against "Skorp". The physical attack on "Skorp" was brutal and insidious.

9.16 "I think it's a shame Brian Keller didn't show up today" "I think it's a shame that Brian Keller didn't appear in court today," says the public prosecutor. When Brian Keller is questioned, he could make rash comments if he is questioned critically. The prosecutor believes that the defense wanted to protect Keller - from himself. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to lead a crime-free life through therapy, the prosecutor concludes his plea.

09.09 a.m. Coincidence that "Skorp" did not suffer any damage The public prosecutor assumes full culpability. Keller had already used violence against others in the past. Even if Keller had felt threatened, this was no excuse to carry out vigilante justice. For the present offense, this would result in a sentence of 72 months' imprisonment. The fact that "Skorp" was not paralyzed or suffered further permanent damage from the attack was a coincidence. The public prosecutor refrains from retelling Keller's life story. Nevertheless, he says: "Due to his life story, the sentence should be considered slightly reduced."

09.01 a.m. "Brian Keller beat his victim like an animal" "If Brian Keller, as a boxer, hits someone in the head, then the risk of a life-threatening injury is higher than for 99 percent of people who would hit someone," says the prosecutor. When "Skorp" was already lying on the ground, Brian Keller punched his victim like an animal, says the prosecutor. "The training of martial artists is geared towards striking past the opponent's guard and hitting him. Brian Keller was beside himself with rage and wanted to try to knock out "Skorp" past cover," the prosecutor explains in his plea.

08.51 a.m. The aim was to beat up "Skorp" "Keller's behavior was not only insidious, but also very dangerous." Keller had approached "Skorp" from behind and attacked him from behind, the prosecutor explained. The prosecutor lists possible injuries from the blows, which did not come into effect, but would have been quite possible. Brian Keller did not care about going to prison after the attack. The goal was to beat up "Skorp".

08:48 "I would go to my death for my family" "In the preliminary proceedings, Brian Keller admitted that he had beaten the victim 'Skorp' in 2024." He trivialized the crime and said he had hit him lightly, the other blows were not to the face, says the prosecutor. The accused spoke of his honor being violated, and he did not want to put up with this. He could not accept that "Skorp" was threatening his family. "I would go to my death for my family", Keller said during the interrogation. How often and how violently Keller hit "Skorp" is clear from the surveillance cameras, says the public prosecutor. Keller had hit the victim six times in total, against the head.

08.42 a.m. "I have to commend Brian Keller" - prosecutor begins his plea The judge gives the prosecutor the floor. He begins his plea and makes his demands: "Brian Keller should be found guilty. He should be sentenced to 4 years and 4 months in prison." Today is not about Brian Keller's life and what he has been through in the past. Today is about examining and assessing an appropriate procedure for the allegations against Keller. "It's about praising Brian Keller. After all the criticism that had been leveled at Brian Keller, Brian Keller presents himself as a man with plans for the future. He aspired to a boxing career," says the prosecutor. "Brian Keller has now finally realized that he cannot fight his way to a future free of punishment without outside help. He has asked for help and is going to therapy and he has a coach."

08.30 a.m. The trial opens Just one and a half years after Brian Keller was released from prison, the 29-year-old is back in court. In an order dated June 3, the district court granted the defendant's request and dispensed him from appearing in court. The public prosecutor's office and the private prosecution are present, as is Brian Keller's lawyer. The private plaintiff "Skorp" has appeared in court. The judge opens the proceedings. Show more

He was seen as a beacon of hope for rehabilitation - but now Brian Keller, once known under the pseudonym "Carlos", is once again in the spotlight of the justice system. Just under a year and a half after his release from prison in November 2023, the ex-convict has to stand trial again before the district court in Zurich.

In 2013, Keller became famous for his unusual youth welfare concept, which included state-funded boxing training. The public reaction at the time was fierce: the project was discontinued, but Keller remained in the spotlight. He also made headlines behind bars - for example with attacks on guards and a punch that broke a man's lower jaw in 2016.

After seven years in prison, he left the prison in 2023. The justice system had a clear goal with his release: to "break the spiral of violence". In the media at the time, Brian emphasized: "Whoever respects me, I respect them too." A statement that could now prove fatal.

Tiktok revenge and calls for violence

In 2023, Keller appeared on his social media channels. There he staged himself together with another ex-prisoner "Skorp" - until an argument between the two escalated. According to the indictment, Keller is said to have brutally knocked his "Skorp" down and hit his head 6 times while he was lying on the ground. The public prosecutor's office speaks of "serious, at best life-threatening injuries", which Keller accepted.

But he is not only said to have struck physically. In a Tiktok video, he openly called on his more than 10,000 followers to commit violence: "Attack him, hurt him, do violence to him. I urge you to do so," he said in a livestream on Tiktok. For the prosecutors, this is a clear case of public incitement to commit crimes - a serious accusation.

What is Keller facing?

The new charges are in the hands of the same prosecutor who previously defended Keller. Clear motions have not yet been presented by the public prosecutor's office. In the indictment, it merely demands that "Brian Keller be found guilty."

The district court will hear the case on Friday, June 6. blue News will report live from the courtroom. Keller continues to enjoy the presumption of innocence.

Brian will not appear in court

The 29-year-old Swiss national will not have to answer questions in person at the district court. In an order dated June 3, the district court granted the defendant's request and dispensed him from appearing.

The young man explained that he had already made a comprehensive statement on the allegations as part of the criminal investigation. In his opinion, a further statement in court was not necessary. A step that is now causing quite a stir - because many had been waiting for a public appearance by the accused.