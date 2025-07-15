Ahsan Ali Syed is alleged to be a million-dollar fraudster. Instagram

An economic fraud worth millions is turning into an explosive state affair: Ali Syed, once celebrated as a billionaire, is making serious accusations against the Zurich public prosecutor - while he himself is on trial.

Samuel Walder

The alleged billionaire Ahsan Ali Syed is on trial in Zurich for commercial fraud of over 28 million francs.

He is alleged to have defrauded companies in need by making false promises of credit.

Syed led a luxurious lifestyle with a private jet, Formula 1 sponsorship and luxury real estate and was extradited from the UK to Switzerland in 2024.

In return, Syed filed a criminal complaint against the Zurich public prosecutor responsible, making the case an explosive judicial drama with international connections. Show more

Private jet, Formula 1 sponsorship, luxury offices in the Gulf - Ahsan Ali Syed (52) lived the dream of a global tycoon. But behind the façade of glitz and glamor lies a complex web of legal tangles, debts in the millions and bizarre miscarriages of justice.

Unlike in similar cases, this time it is not private individuals but companies that urgently needed capital after the 2008 financial crisis - and were hoping for quick help.

Ahsan Ali Syed promised them precisely this help. According to the Tages Anzeiger newspaper, the alleged billionaire, who lived in Switzerland for a time, lured businessmen in need with large loans at favorable rates. He is said to have obtained a total of around CHF 26 million - through advance payments for loans that were never paid out. Most of the money is said to have ended up in accounts at Credit Suisse in Zurich.

Syed is said to have used this money to finance his luxurious lifestyle. He staged himself as a successful entrepreneur with an alleged fortune of 1.2 billion dollars and excellent connections to the royal family of Bahrain. He bought himself a private jet, drove a Porsche and even bought the Spanish football club Racing Santander.

He is said to have traveled regularly between Zurich and Bahrain in his plane. The Indian-born man allegedly invested an additional 3.5 million francs in a luxury apartment in Hergiswil on Lake Lucerne. According to the NZZ, this is said to have been sold in May 2021 for CHF 4.5 million.

Zurich investigators bring Syed back from the UK

Over time, more and more suspected irregularities came to light. Affected companies demanded their money back, and in 2011 some of Syed's accounts at Credit Suisse were frozen. The bank then informed the authorities on suspicion of money laundering.

In 2013, the Zurich public prosecutor's office responded and launched a national manhunt for Syed. However, the international alert was delayed until July 2022. It remains unclear why so much time passed.

Then everything happened quickly: Syed was arrested in the UK in the same year, as the NZZ writes. Extradition to Switzerland was decided. Syed fought against this and took the case to the Federal Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights - but without success.

In September 2024, Zurich cantonal police officers traveled to London and escorted Syed to Switzerland, where he has been in custody ever since.

Daniel Jositsch defends Syed in court

In mid-July, the 52-year-old will now stand trial at Zurich District Court on suspicion of commercial fraud. The public prosecutor's office is seeking an unconditional prison sentence of seven years and a five-year ban from the country.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office is accusing the Indian-born man, who acted as head of the financial institution Western Gulf Advisory in Bahrain, of commercial fraud amounting to over CHF 28 million. Syed is alleged to have defrauded companies in financial distress of millions by manipulating loan promises and advance payments.

The responsible public prosecutor is demanding a prison sentence of seven years. The main trial is taking place this week at Zurich District Court - but while Syed is in the dock, the prosecutor himself is suddenly in the spotlight.

The 52-year-old is being defended by Zurich criminal law professor and SP member of the Council of States Daniel Jositsch and Zurich defense lawyer Christoph Steffen.

Counterattack from custody

Ali Syed, for his part, has filed a criminal complaint against the public prosecutor - with serious accusations. Abuse of office, violation of official secrecy, suspicion of blackmail, passive bribery and acceptance of benefits are all on the table. The case, which previously seemed like a classic business thriller, is now turning into a doubly sensitive judicial drama.

This is because the Public Prosecutor General's Office in Bahrain is also conducting its own criminal proceedings, which, according to information from the NZZ, not only concern Ali Syed - but also the Zurich Public Prosecutor, who is acting as the prosecutor against Syed in Zurich.

At the center of the investigations in Bahrain is a prominent New Zealand lawyer who is being investigated for extortion and corruption - presumably to the detriment of Ali Syed. What is particularly explosive is that the lawyer is suspected of not having acted alone, but in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office.

Now the public prosecutor's office II decides

The Zurich Public Prosecutor's Office II has been informed of the alleged criminal proceedings in Bahrain, writes the NZZ. The public prosecutor's office is specifically responsible for investigations against public officials - and is currently examining the criminal complaint that Ali Syed has filed against his accuser.

However, the hurdle for official proceedings is high: before criminal proceedings can be opened against the public prosecutor, the Zurich High Court would have to give its approval. Only then would a formal investigation even be possible.

The presumption of innocence applies to all those involved until a conviction is handed down.