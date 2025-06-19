The alleged perpetrator of the violent crime that left three people dead in the canton of Solothurn handed himself in at a police station. He is in custody. Symbolic image: Keystone

They were "not accidental victims": After three people were found dead in the canton of Solothurn, the public prosecutor's office is launching a criminal investigation against the alleged perpetrator.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Following the violent crime that left three people dead, the Solothurn public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation against the alleged perpetrator for multiple intentional homicides. It has requested that the 41-year-old Swiss national be remanded in custody.

This was announced on Thursday by Cony Brand, media officer for the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn, at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The decision of the detention court is still pending.

The accused is in custody after turning himself in at the police station in Egerkingen SO on Tuesday, June 17. According to the police, he was arrested without offering any resistance.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have killed a woman in Egerkingen and a retired couple in their home in the neighboring municipality of Hägendorf on Tuesday.

"No accidental victims"

Based on the findings to date, the prosecution authorities assume that the victims and the alleged perpetrator knew each other, Brand stated. They were therefore "not accidental victims". She did not provide any further details.

According to reports in various media, the three victims are said to be the ex-wife of the accused and the parents-in-law. Residents living near the crime scenes are said to have heard gunshots.

The public prosecutor's office stated that the exact course of events, the background and the motive are the subject of ongoing investigations. Further information is currently not possible in view of the ongoing investigations and for reasons of personal protection.