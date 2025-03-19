Ellen and her husband Michael Ringier. Picture: Keystone

Ellen Ringier died on Wednesday surrounded by her family after a serious illness. The publisher was 73 and is survived by her husband and two children.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ellen Ringier died on March 19, 2025 at the age of 73 after a serious illness surrounded by her family in Zurich.

Ringier was married to the publisher Michael Ringier.

She is survived by her husband and two children. Show more

Ellen Ringier died on Wednesday at the age of 73 after a serious illness surrounded by her family in Zurich. Ringier made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

She was the founder of the Elternsein Foundation and publisher of the parenting magazine Fritz+Fränzi.

"The lawyer, philanthropist, publisher and committed citizen leaves behind a legacy that will last far beyond her time," writes Marc Walder, CEO of the Ringier Group, in his obituary.

"The lawyer did not invest her time in manicures"

The business magazine Bilanz regularly listed the Ringier family among the richest Swiss. However, "Annabelle " once wrote that Ringier had about as much in common with the classic Gold Coast wife as Lady Gaga has with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

She added: "The lawyer with a doctorate doesn't invest her time in manicures or sessions with a personal trainer, but in making the world a better place."

Ellen Ringier is involved in the areas of culture, women and scouts. She works for the Humanitas Foundation and was President of the Board of Trustees of the Haus Konstruktiv Museum in Zurich for 13 years.

As the founder of "Rock gegen Hass" and a committed campaigner against anti-Semitism, Ellen Ringier spent a lifetime fighting intolerance.

According to Marc Walder, Ellen Ringier was a woman of quiet tones when it came to performance. "But loud and clear when it came to standing up for her convictions."

More videos from the department