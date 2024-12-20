Prime location on Paradeplatz in Zurich: UBS plans to turn the former Credit Suisse headquarters into a financial campus with thousands of jobs (archive image). Image: Keystone/Michael Buholzer

The CS-PUK report announced for today, Friday, is one of the most important milestones in the investigation into the Credit Suisse debacle.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you This Friday at 10.30 a.m., the PUK will publish its investigation report into the Credit Suisse takeover.

For one and a half years, a commission investigated the events surrounding the merger of Credit Suisse with UBS.

The final report sheds light on the behavior of institutions and individuals in connection with the demise of Switzerland's second-largest bank.

The PUK probably took a very close look at the management of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma under its president Marlene Amstad. Show more

The final report sheds light on the conduct of institutions and individuals in connection with the demise of Switzerland's second-largest bank. It will also influence Swiss banking regulation. The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PCI) set up in June 2023 took almost a year and a half to complete its work. It was tasked with investigating the conduct of the authorities in the context of the emergency merger of Credit Suisse with UBS in March 2023.

By the time the collection of information was completed in May 2024, the 14-member joint committee of the National Council and the Council of States had held more than sixty hearings with representatives of the government, authorities and banks. It also requested numerous documents.

Finma in focus

The PUK took a very close look at the management of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma under its chairwoman Marlene Amstad. Following the CS debacle, the authority was criticized on various occasions for not being sufficiently assertive.

The PUK investigated Finma's supervisory activities not only in the final months of CS, but also in the "pre-crisis years" back to 2015. In these years, CS was repeatedly affected by negative incidents, including the "shadowing scandal", the Mozambique bond scandal and the Greensill investment fund and Archegos hedge fund failures.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) was also directly involved in the CS rescue efforts from the fall of 2022 at the latest, under the leadership of its Chairman Thomas Jordan, who has since resigned. The conduct of the SNB, which was responsible in particular for providing liquidity assistance to the ailing bank, could also be critically assessed by the PUK.

Possible omissions

In addition to representatives of the authorities, some politicians are also likely to be nervous about the publication of the final report. From the national government, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and her predecessor Ueli Maurer, who headed the Federal Department of Finance (FDF) until the end of 2022, are likely to be the focus of the investigation.

According to information leaked to the media in recent months, the PUK report could possibly accuse the former finance minister of failings. For example, he did not push for more decisive measures after the first wave of massive money withdrawals from CS in the fall of 2022. In addition, Maurer is said to have inadequately informed his Federal Council colleagues about the true situation of the big bank.

Critical cooperation

The report should also provide an assessment of how well the various authorities - i.e. the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), SNB and FINMA - worked together during the CS crisis.

In the fall, for example, media reports caused a stir according to which there were allegedly unrecorded "secret meetings" between Maurer and Jordan and the last CS Chairman Axel Lehmann. The conspicuous absentee was Finma President Amstad.

Conclusions and recommendations

Any conclusions and recommendations of the PUK are also eagerly awaited. These will flow directly into the ongoing work on regulating the "too big to fail" banks (TBTF).

It remains to be seen how directly the PUK report will take a position on the controversial demand for more equity capital for systemically important banks in particular. In recent months, the banking sector and above all UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti have repeatedly opposed general increases in capital requirements.

The PUK could make clear recommendations regarding a possible strengthening of the institutions involved, in particular the financial supervisory authority Finma. For example, FINMA would like more and stricter instruments for dealing with the supervised financial institutions, including the authority to impose fines. The banking sector has also signaled its clear opposition to such proposals.

New regulations from next year

In its report on banking stability in the spring, the Federal Council proposed a broad package of measures for the further development of TBTF regulation. In doing so, it expressly stated that it would incorporate the results of the CS-PUK.

The further timetable envisages that the Federal Council will probably issue the first amendments to the TBTF rules in ordinances as early as the first half of 2025. It is also likely to submit the first amendments to Parliament at legislative level.