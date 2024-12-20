Today, the PUK is presenting its report on the CS downfall. You can find all the information on blue News.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The PUK report on the CS collapse will be published today.

The live ticker starts at 10.30 am. Show more

On Friday, the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, or PUK for short, will reveal the last central piece in the investigation into the Credit Suisse debacle. The report will then be published. blue News will be ticking live.

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

"We will not be making any demands for resignations" The Q&A session was opened. In response to a question, Chassot says: "We do not comment on personnel decisions". She goes on to say: "We will not be making any demands for resignations".

11.12 a.m. Roger Normann comments on the accusations against Ueli Maurer Ueli Maurer is also being criticized. National Councillor Roger Nordmann speaks and also comments on the accusations against Ueli Maurer. He had only provided information verbally and consistently dispensed with written documents. Maurer justified his approach to the PUK with a lack of trust in relation to indiscretions. "This is incomprehensible to the PUK," said Nordmann on behalf of the commission. In general, very little information was shared with the entire Federal Council. In the opinion of the PUK, Ueli Maurer did not fully comply with his statutory duty to provide information. In its report, the PUK also wonders why the six other members of the government did not make enquiries. The handover to Karin Keller-Sutter did not work well either.

11.10 a.m. "Filter masked the real situation of CS" The regulatory filter granted to CS has obscured the real situation of the big bank." This was stated by Zurich SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter on behalf of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry to the media in Bern on Friday. The filter was lawful, continued Matter. However, the Parliamentary Investigation Committee (PUK) questioned its usefulness. "Without the filter, CS would no longer have met the capital adequacy requirements in 2021, let alone 2022." Systemically important banks must have sufficient capitalization. Risk management was then unsuitable in the case of CS, as National Councillor Beat Flach (GLP/AG) explained on behalf of the PUK. Such an instrument for early detection was only appropriate if it could effectively identify crises. The Federal Council's concept lacks a mechanism that recognizes the occurrence of an identified risk.

11.04 a.m. "Years of mismanagement by CS management" Matthias Michel speaks of "mismanagement" Screenshot Keystone-SDA According to Councillor of States Matthias Michel (FDP/ZG), it was not surprising that confidence in Credit Suisse was shaken before its demise at the beginning of 2023. "After years of mismanagement, little was needed for destabilization," said the member of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry. CS management had caused the existential crisis over a period of years, Michel told the media in Bern on Friday. However, the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PCI) had to examine the management of the authorities and not that of CS. According to Michel, Switzerland was a trendsetter in banking regulation until 2015. After that, there was an increasing lack of instruments. Since 2016, there has been international pressure for the introduction of a state liquidity backstop for systemically important banks (Public Liquidity Backstop, PLB). The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) had also called for the legal basis for a PLB as of 2018. However, the Federal Council did not define the key parameters for a PLB until 2022 and ultimately had to take emergency action during the CS crisis. According to Michel, Parliament will now take up the legislative work for a PLB following the publication of the PUK report.

11.01 a.m. FINMA has not always exercised its supervision appropriately The GLP supports the recommendations and initiatives of the parliamentary commission on the CS crisis. Nevertheless, the party is of the opinion that poor management cannot be regulated away. Greed and obtuseness led to the bank having to be rescued, said GLP party president Jürg Grossen (NR/BE) in a press release on Friday. Numerous Credit Suisse employees will have to pay for this with their jobs, he continued.

10.50 a.m. Various scandals have damaged confidence in CS Puk member Matthias Michel says: "Various scandals have piled up, and the reluctance of CS management towards Finma has also increased". Various scandals have damaged trust in CS. "The bank's management caused the situation that threatened its existence for years." This is the background against which Mann is investigating the actions of the authorities. However, it is not the core task of the PUK to investigate the failure of CS. According to its mandate, the PUK is focusing on the federal government and the authorities that took action during the crisis. Michel concludes his vote by saying that there have so far been too few options in Swiss legislation to be able to react to the downfall of a "too big too fail" bank.

10.43 a.m. Ueli Maurer does not comment on the PUK report Former Finance Minister and former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer (SVP/ZH) is not commenting on the report of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Credit Suisse crisis for the time being. The 74-year-old wants to examine the report himself first. This was announced by his party on Friday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (PCI) criticizes the conduct of the Finance Minister, who resigned at the end of 2022. It is incomprehensible that Maurer only informed the entire Federal Council verbally and refrained from providing written documents, it writes. Maurer shared very little information with the Federal Council as a whole. When handing over his department to the current Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, he did not inform his successor sufficiently about the Credit Suisse dossier. In a newspaper interview in February 2024, the Zurich native defended his decision not to intervene in Credit Suisse at the end of 2022, saying that a rescue by the state was unrealistic and a bankruptcy of CS was unrealistic. He referred to the bank's equity capital.

10.43 a.m. "Could not find any misconduct on the part of the authorities" "Were unable to identify any misconduct on the part of the authorities," says Chassot. Finma had carried out its work intensively, but not effectively. Coordination between the various authorities (FINMA, SNB and FAOA) did not function optimally in some cases.

10.39 a.m. UBS supports "most" of the proposals to strengthen the financial center The major bank UBS acknowledges the report of the Parliamentary Investigation Committee (PUK) on the collapse of Credit Suisse in March 2023. It confirmed that CS collapsed as a result of years of poor strategic decisions, mismanagement and dependence on substantial regulatory concessions. UBS supports "most" of the Federal Council's proposals to strengthen the resilience of the financial center, the big bank added. However, any adjustments to the regulatory requirements must be "targeted, proportional and internationally coordinated". Financial stability and the resulting economic costs must be balanced. The big bank also points out that it will have to hold around 20 billion dollars in additional capital as a result of the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

10.32 a.m. The media conference begins "The final report was adopted unanimously three days ago," says PUK President Isabelle Chassot.

10.30 a.m. Criticism of Ueli Maurer The PUK is critical of the conduct of Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, who resigned at the end of 2022. It is incomprehensible that Maurer only informed the entire Federal Council verbally and refrained from providing written documents, it writes. Maurer only shared little information with the full Federal Council. In the opinion of the PUK, he therefore did not fully comply with his statutory duty to provide information. When handing over his department to the current Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, he did not inform his successor sufficiently about the CS dossier. The PUK's work focused on the Federal Council and the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), FINMA, the SNB and the Federal Audit Oversight Authority. 79 people were questioned in writing or orally, including all current and former members of the Federal Council.

10.30 a.m. Too hesitant with the PLB The Federal Council was too hesitant in introducing the Public Liquidity Backstop (PLB), according to the PUK. It also criticizes the capital requirements for systemically important banks. And it insists on clearer regulations for cooperation between the authorities responsible for financial stability. The Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA did carry out intensive supervisory activities, as the PUK found. However, this had only had a limited effect. Despite numerous enforcement proceedings and corresponding warnings from FINMA, one scandal followed another at CS. The PUK attests that the authorities prevented a global financial crisis with their intervention at CS. However, cooperation between the authorities did not always function optimally. The commission is calling for improvements in the exchange of information, risk management and early crisis detection. Drawing lessons from the management of the CS crisis is imperative, writes the PUK. With UBS, Switzerland now only has one globally systemically important bank. And in comparison to its gross domestic product, this bank is "many times larger" than other financial institutions in its home countries.

10.30 a.m. Parliamentary committee calls for lessons to be learned from emergency merger of CS and UBS No systemically important bank in Switzerland should have to be wound up. The commission of inquiry appointed by Parliament is therefore calling for lessons to be learned from the rescue operation for CS. It is calling for measures in the law, but also in terms of cooperation between the authorities. In the opinion of the parliamentary commission of inquiry (PUK), this crisis was caused by the management of Credit Suisse (CS). It credits the authorities with preventing a global financial crisis with their intervention in March 2023. The use of emergency law in the rescue operation was lawful. On Friday, the PUK presented its 500-page report to the media in Bern. In its paper, the PUK calls for internationally oriented "too big to fail" regulation (TBTF), among other things. The Federal Council and Parliament had placed too much importance on the concerns of systemically important banks, particularly from 2015 onwards, when it came to the implementation of international standards.

Who is part of the PUK? The PUK consists of 14 members. Seven from the National Council and seven from the Council of States. All parties are represented. These include SVP National Councillor Thomas Matter (58, ZH), SP National Councillor Daniel Jositsch (59, ZH) and FDP National Councillor Daniela Schneeberger (57, BL). Show more

The CS-PUK report announced for today, Friday, is one of the most important milestones in the investigation into the Credit Suisse debacle.

The final report will shed light on the behavior of institutions and individuals in connection with the downfall of Switzerland's second-largest bank.

It will also influence Swiss banking regulation. The parliamentary commission of inquiry (PUK) set up in June 2023 took almost a year and a half to complete its work.

Its remit was to investigate the conduct of the authorities in the context of the emergency merger of Credit Suisse with UBS in March 2023.

It is the first commission of inquiry to be set up in almost 30 years. A PUK has only been set up four times before.