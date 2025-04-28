The Basel-Landschaft cantonal police were called out to Aesch in June 2024 following a homicide. Symbolbild: Keystone

In June 2024, a homicide occurred on the school grounds in Aesch BL in which a 15-year-old boy died. The public prosecutor has now brought charges against a young man.

Dominik Müller

At the end of June 2024, there was a fatal knife attack on the grounds of the Neumatt school complex in Aesch BL.

A 15-year-old boy died as a result.

The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office has now brought charges of intentional homicide and other offenses against a Swiss man who was 18 years old at the time of the attack. Show more

At the end of June 2024, a homicide occurred early in the morning on the grounds of the Neumatt school complex in Aesch BL.

The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office has concluded its criminal investigation in this matter and brought charges of intentional homicide and other offenses against a Swiss national, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, at the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court. This was revealed in a press release.

Based on the results of the criminal investigation, the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office assumes that on the night of the crime, a group of three minors and the accused met at the Neumatt school in Aesch BL to settle a pre-existing conflict of unknown origin. In the course of this encounter, the accused allegedly used the folding knife he had brought with him against one of the participants.

Victim dies in hospital

The underage teenager was so seriously injured by a stab to the chest that the 15-year-old died in hospital only a short time later.

The suspected perpetrator fled after the crime and went home, where he was later arrested by the Basel-Landschaft police. The suspect has been in custody ever since. He is presumed innocent.

It is not yet clear when the main hearing will take place at the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court.