A series of thefts at a Zurich secondary school led to a special police operation. In order to convict the perpetrator with prepared notes, all classmates were forensically examined.

Time and again, money disappeared from teachers' wallets: A thief was recently on the loose at the secondary school in Pfungen ZH. In order to solve the series of thefts, the police and school decided to set a trap for the thief, reports "20 Minuten".

A large number of pupils were affected by the so-called "theft". The police had prepared money: After it disappeared, the young people were individually forensically examined.

"For a period of time, all pupils in the 3rd secondary school had to wait in the classrooms to be checked individually. This was somewhat unpleasant, but unfortunately unavoidable," "20 Minuten" quotes from a letter from the school management to parents.

It was sad that such an action was necessary, but they did not want to accept teachers being robbed. The perpetrators have now been tracked down. The police are pursuing the matter further.

Excited pupils, critical parents

For the pupils, the day was above all "exciting". They quickly realized who the perpetrator was after he had not returned from the checkpoint. One pupil had already known before the check that the young person sometimes stole money.

Some parents were critical of the police action. They would have liked to have been informed in advance.

Experts, on the other hand, praised the procedure. "The young people were shown that they don't have endless opportunities. This prepares them for life," Dani Kachel, President of the Association of Secondary School Teachers of the Canton of Zurich, told "20 Minuten". Dagmar Rösler, Central President of the Swiss Teachers' Association, also believes that schools should "always set an example when pupils steal money."