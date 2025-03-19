An 18-year-old man was killed in an accident on the A2 near Arisdorf. Four other young people were injured. sda

A fatal nitrous oxide accident will be heard in Muttenz BL on Thursday. A 21-year-old crashed into a retaining wall, killing one of his passengers instantly.

The defendant in the trial for a fatal car accident after consuming nitrous oxide testified before the criminal court in Muttenz BL on Wednesday. "It's hard to live with blood on your hands - I feel very morally guilty," he said during questioning.

The 21-year-old Swiss man said that he had been in a very bad way since the accident in November 2021. He had consumed a lot of alcohol, drugs and medication since then. He had tried to suppress what had happened. "I didn't want to accept what I had done. Everyone in this room is in a bad way - because of me," he continued.

After a drug overdose in January, he finally tried to get his life back under control.

Three of the inmates at the time, friends of the victim and the accused, describe the evening. Laughing gas balloons, videos full of exuberance, the moment when the driver briefly lost consciousness - and the car crashed into a crash barrier. One of the friends says: "I grabbed the steering wheel because his head was hanging down."

Lost control of the car

Petrol later leaked out. The scene was dramatic. "I was screaming, I didn't know if he was throwing it away," says one of the passengers, describing the situation. He said to him: "Put the **** cigarette away, there's gasoline on the floor".

The father of the deceased man said in court: "Our lives changed within a second. It's as if we live in a different universe. We no longer have the strength to look our other children in the eye."

The public prosecutor's office has charged the 21-year-old with intentional homicide, among other things. In the accident in question, he was driving on the A2 highway with four colleagues and, according to the indictment, consumed nitrous oxide at the wheel. He lost control of the car.

In a collision with a retaining wall near Arisdorf BL, one of his passengers was killed immediately and the other three were injured. The three survivors were also present at the trial as private plaintiffs.