A quad bike rider died in a traffic accident in Buchs AG on Friday morning. The 76-year-old man crashed his vehicle into a candelabra.

The man crossed into the oncoming lane on Rohrerstrasse and collided with a candelabra.

The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident.

A fatal traffic accident occurred on Rohrerstrasse in Buchs AG on Friday morning. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the report was received by the emergency call center shortly after 10.30 am.

A 76-year-old man was driving a quad bike from Rohr in the direction of Buchs. For reasons as yet unexplained, the vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and crashed into a candelabra.

Rescue workers were called out immediately and began first aid measures. However, all help came too late for the man. He died at the scene of the accident.

The police have started an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident. Among other things, they are currently investigating whether a medical problem, a technical defect or a driving error could have led to the accident.

The road between Buchs and Rohr was closed for several hours during the recovery and accident work. The Buchs and Suhr fire departments set up appropriate traffic closures.