The quadruple murderer of Rupperswil AG has achieved a partial success before the Aargau Administrative Court: his appeal for voluntary therapy in prison was partially upheld.

The quadruple murderer from Rupperswil AG would like to undergo voluntary therapy in prison. The 42-year-old Swiss man was partially successful in his appeal before the Aargau Administrative Court.

Specifically, the Administrative Court partially upheld the appeal of the man sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple murders. The Department of Economic Affairs and Home Affairs (DVI) must complete the examination and clarification process already begun by the Psychiatric-Psychological Service and then make a new decision, as stated in the Administrative Court's decision published on Wednesday.

The Administrative Court overturned the DVI's negative decision. However, it refrained from ordering voluntary, offender-oriented therapy itself. According to the Administrative Court's decision, it cannot be said for the time being that "no significant success in resocialization can realistically be expected" for the complainant.

Quadruple murder in 2015

In December 2015, the Swiss national brutally murdered a woman, her two sons and the older son's girlfriend in Rupperswil. Beforehand, he forced the younger son to perform various sexual acts, which he recorded on his cell phone. After the murders, he tried to set the victims' house on fire with torch oil. The murderer lived in the same neighborhood as the victims' family.

The Lenzburg District Court sentenced the man to life imprisonment and ordered him to be kept in custody. In addition, it granted an outpatient therapeutic measure to accompany the sentence to treat the man's mental disorder.

The High Court confirmed the judgment but revoked the outpatient measure. The Federal Supreme Court dismissed the quadruple murderer's appeal against this. According to the Federal Supreme Court, custody and the ordering of an outpatient therapeutic measure are legally mutually exclusive.

Clarification process terminated prematurely

As the Aargau Administrative Court went on to explain regarding the procedure for voluntary therapy, the cantonal office for the execution of sentences terminated the clarification process prematurely on the incorrect assumption that voluntary therapy was ruled out from the outset.

An initial assessment by the psychiatric-psychological service had revealed that there were no reliable arguments against the complainant's willingness and ability to undergo treatment. His most recently presented working attitude qualified him in principle for a possible relapse-preventive, offense-oriented therapeutic approach. The murderer is being held in the Pöschwies correctional facility in Regensdorf ZH.

"Although the present appeal is only partially upheld, the appellant is to be regarded as having completely prevailed," the Administrative Court's decision continues. With his basic request that a therapeutic process be set in motion, which would at best enable him to improve his legal prognosis, he was ultimately successful. The canton of Aargau must therefore pay the complainant's party costs for the proceedings. (Judgment WBE.2025.163 of 17.09.2025)