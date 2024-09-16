The quagga mussel is spreading in Lake Zurich. The canton is now taking immediate action to protect other lakes from the invasive species. Watch the video to find out why the mussel is a danger.

The quagga mussel is an invasive species and endangers other organisms in bodies of water.

It originates from the Black Sea region.

The quagga mussel has been found in Swiss waters for ten years.

Lake Constance, Lake Geneva and Lake Neuchâtel are particularly affected. Show more

Recently, a team of researchers found the invasive quagga mussel in Lake Zurich. For this reason, the following measure is now in force in the canton of Zurich: no boats may enter the Greifensee, Türlersee and Pfäffikersee lakes. This is because the best method of control is to protect those lakes that are not infested.

The mussel is particularly dangerous and spreads quickly. It also takes away valuable nutrients from other organisms. It can also block drinking water and energy supply pipes.

Researchers in Switzerland have been trying to combat this invasive species for ten years. From 2025, the existing emergency measure in the canton of Zurich will be replaced by a new one: Every boat must declare a home water.

This means that the boat can only sail in that water. Switching from one body of water to another will no longer be permitted.

