A sign on a tree indicates that no fires may be lit due to the risk of forest fires. Due to the climate crisis, increasingly frequent periods of above-average heat lead to increased dehydration and thus to the risk of forest fires. For the initiators, such periods of heat are one of the reasons for launching the environmental responsibility initiative. KEYSTONE

The Young Greens' environmental responsibility initiative will be put to the ballot box on February 9. It demands that in future Switzerland should only use as many resources as nature can replace. Here are some questions and answers about the proposal:

Why did the initiative come about?

"The Confederation and the cantons shall strive to achieve a sustainable balance between nature and its capacity for renewal on the one hand and its use by humans on the other."

This is stated in the Federal Constitution. The Federal Council states that Switzerland has made progress in various environmental areas.

However, the natural foundations of life are still under heavy pressure. With the Climate Protection Act adopted in 2023, for example, Switzerland has set milestones for achieving the net-zero target by 2050.

The CO2 Act was also recently revised and the circular economy strengthened. Voters do not want additional efforts to increase biodiversity; they rejected the biodiversity initiative in 2024.

In Switzerland, average annual temperatures have risen by 2 degrees Celsius since measurements began in 1864, as the initiative committee writes on the basis of studies. It also recalls the heatwave of 2023 and the severe storms of 2024 in Switzerland.

What are the goals of the environmental responsibility initiative? Its aim is to protect the natural foundations of life. Economic activities in Switzerland should only be allowed to use as many resources as are necessary to preserve the natural foundations of life.

The focus should now be on the well-being of people and the environment and no longer on profits.

The prerequisites for the changeover would be a training offensive, the promotion of sustainable jobs and money for ecological transport routes.

The Confederation and cantons must ensure that the environmental impact of consumption no longer exceeds the planetary boundaries corresponding to Switzerland's global population share.

This goal must be achieved within ten years of the initiative being accepted. Show more

What does "planetary boundaries" mean?

Planetary boundaries define the safe operating space within which the resources consumed in certain areas can be regenerated by nature.

The concept presented by scientists in 2009 now covers nine areas, such as the use of fresh water, the function of the biosphere, climate and aerosols in the atmosphere.

According to studies, areas such as climate change, biodiversity and changes to freshwater have been exceeded in Switzerland. According to the initiative committee, the limit for climate change has been exceeded by a factor of 19.

According to the Federal Office for the Environment, the greenhouse gas footprint would have to be reduced by more than 90 percent compared to 2018 in order to meet the initiative's requirements.

Would a "yes" vote mean measures and bans?

The text does not specify which measures and possibly bans or restrictions should be used to implement the initiative. However, it does call for a socially responsible approach.

According to the initiative committee, it is primarily "very rich people and corporations" that should take responsibility, while households with low incomes should not be burdened additionally. Small and medium-sized companies should be supported in their transition.

Would the demands be compatible with existing trade agreements?

That is possible. However, the Federal Council points out that Switzerland could contradict international agreements due to the regulations required by the initiative. This could put a strain on relations with important trading partners. The government is therefore advocating a globally coordinated approach for greater protection of the environment and climate.

What do the proponents of the initiative say? The proponents argue with the climate crisis: it is current and "business as usual" is not an option.

In 2023, the heat caused additional deaths.

Several people died in the severe storms of 2024 and the damage was extensive. Large corporations want to make as much profit as possible at the expense of health and the environment.

Excessive consumption is also harmful to the environment. Show more

"In view of the escalating environmental crises, we as a young party had no choice but to launch this initiative," said Magdalena Erni, Co-President of the Young Greens.

As a rich country, Switzerland must assume its responsibility towards countries in the global South. These countries contribute little to the climate crisis, but must bear the brunt of the consequences.

Who is in the Yes camp? The Alliance for Environmental Responsibility is behind the initiative.

SP

Greens

EPP

Young Greens

Young Socialists

Young EVP

The initiative is also supported by environmental organizations such as Greenpeace, Pro Natura and Bird Life Switzerland, as well as the climate strike movement and the small farmers' association. Show more

A farmer kneels at the bottom of a dried-up waterhole in South Africa. According to the initiators, Switzerland, as a rich country, must assume its responsibility towards countries in the global South Denis Farrell/AP/dpa

What do the opponents of the initiative say? The non-partisan opposing alliance speaks of an "impoverishment initiative".

The environmental responsibility initiative is utopian, nonsensical and irresponsible.

A "yes" vote would cause prices to explode and would damage prosperity. Rental costs, food prices and, above all, mobility costs would skyrocket.

The Federal Council and Parliament also believe the proposed approach goes too far.

They warn of drastic consequences: The federal government and cantons would have to quickly restrict consumption with far-reaching regulations, bans, incentives and other measures. Many companies would have to adapt or cease production.

The fact that many products would become more expensive would also affect people with little money in particular.

The Federal Council and Parliament also consider the required transition period of ten years to be "unrealistic". Show more

Who is in the no camp? The Federal Council and Parliament

SVP

Center Party

Several business associations

Working group for mountain regions Show more

How is the environmental responsibility initiative being received?

The initiative got off to a poor start in the polls published in December. In the "20 Minuten"/Tamedia poll, 63% said no and 34% said yes. And in the survey conducted on behalf of SRG, a relative majority of 49% of respondents were definitely or more likely to put a No vote in the ballot box. The initiative was more popular with women than with men.

How high are the campaign budgets?

Comparatively little money is available for the referendum campaigns for and against the initiative. The Yes camp has budgeted around CHF 234,000, while the opponents are investing around twice as much - CHF 450,000 - in the referendum campaign. This is shown by the figures published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office.

By comparison, a total of CHF 6.1 million was spent on the referendum campaign for the biodiversity initiative last fall. The proponents spent twice as much money on the referendum campaign as the opponents - ultimately without success.

