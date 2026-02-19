The accident happened on February 19, 2026 shortly after 9.30 a.m. on Farnstrasse. KAPO AG

A quick tap on the car radio - and the car ends up on its roof. Outside Wohlen, a 28-year-old lost control of his car, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Outside Wohlen on Thursday morning, a 28-year-old driver lost control of his car because he was fiddling with the car radio.

The car left Farnstrasse, overturned and came to rest on its roof on a cycle path.

According to the Aargau cantonal police, the man was uninjured and has been reported to the Aargau public prosecutor's office. Show more

An accident occurred outside Wohlen on Thursday morning. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the driver was uninjured.

The accident happened on February 19, 2026 shortly after 9.30 a.m. on Farnstrasse. A 28-year-old man was driving his VW Golf from the traffic circle at Büttikerstrasse in the direction of Muri. The car veered off the road to the right on the clear main road. The car broke through several bushes, drove down an embankment and overturned. It finally came to a halt lying on its roof on the adjacent cycle path.

According to initial findings, the man was tampering with the car radio while driving. KAPO AG

The driver was able to crawl out of the badly damaged vehicle on his own. An ambulance examined him at the scene. According to the police, he was uninjured.

According to initial findings, the man was tampering with the car radio while driving. This caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The police reported him to the public prosecutor's office in Aargau.