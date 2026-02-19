An accident occurred outside Wohlen on Thursday morning. According to the Aargau cantonal police, the driver was uninjured.
The accident happened on February 19, 2026 shortly after 9.30 a.m. on Farnstrasse. A 28-year-old man was driving his VW Golf from the traffic circle at Büttikerstrasse in the direction of Muri. The car veered off the road to the right on the clear main road. The car broke through several bushes, drove down an embankment and overturned. It finally came to a halt lying on its roof on the adjacent cycle path.
The driver was able to crawl out of the badly damaged vehicle on his own. An ambulance examined him at the scene. According to the police, he was uninjured.
According to initial findings, the man was tampering with the car radio while driving. This caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The police reported him to the public prosecutor's office in Aargau.