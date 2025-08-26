The accident occurred on a side road. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Monday evening, a cyclist collided with a car entering the road on a side road in Schiers. The man was seriously injured.

Dominik Müller

At around 7.15 p.m. on Monday, a 59-year-old driver turned onto the side road on Grüscher Sand coming from a dirt track in the direction of Schiers GR, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

Shortly afterwards, the 28-year-old racing cyclist rear-ended the car. He was seriously injured and was treated by the Schiers rescue service and a Rega crew before being flown to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the Graubünden cantonal police.