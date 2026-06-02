Police operation in Magden: A 68-year-old racing cyclist was found lifeless on the Maispracherstrasse on Monday evening. (symbolic image) sda

A 68-year-old racing cyclist was found lifeless on the side of the road in Magden AG on Monday evening. The police believe he is missing and are looking for witnesses.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 68-year-old racing cyclist was found lifeless on the side of the road in Magden on Monday evening.

It is presumably a man who had previously been reported missing.

There are no indications of third party involvement.

The circumstances are being investigated and the Aargau cantonal police are looking for witnesses. Show more

On Monday evening, a racing cyclist was found lifeless in Magden AG. A patrol from the Basel-Landschaft police discovered the man on the side of the road on Maispracherstrasse shortly after 11 p.m. on June 1, 2026.

According to the information available so far, the deceased was a 68-year-old man who had previously been reported missing in the canton of Basel-Landschaft. There are currently no indications of any third party involvement.

The exact circumstances of the death and the cause of death are still unclear and are being investigated. The public prosecutor's office in Rheinfelden-Laufenburg has opened a corresponding investigation.

The Aargau cantonal police are appealing for information: They are looking for anyone who saw the racing cyclist on Monday evening or who can provide information about what happened. Information can be obtained from the Frick base on 062 871 13 33 or from any police station.